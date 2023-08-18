Shaun Blanton, No. 11 Syracuse Titans Beat No. 9 Brighton Bengals

SALT LAKE CITY – The Syracuse Titans opened the second week of the season with a 23-17 victory over the Brighton Bengals.

Week 2 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-region

No. 11 Syracuse Titans 23 @ No. 9 Brighton Bengals 17 (Thursday, August 17)

The Titans began the contest with a field goal before Brighton responded with a touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter. Earlier in the second quarter, the Titans regained the lead. Following the halftime break, the Bengals bounced back with 10 unanswered points. Syracuse then scored 13 straight points in the fourth quarter to go ahead for the win. Jake Hopkins and Shaun Blanton each scored touchdowns for the Titans.

No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 48 @ No. 17 East Leopards 23

The No. 2 Skyridge Falcons flew past the No. 17 East Leopards in Week 2, 48-23. The loss moved the Leopards to 0-2 to start the year. Skyridge got off to a slow start and trailed 3-0 to open the second quarter. The Falcons went on to score four unanswered touchdowns to take control of the game. Jackson Stevens tossed four touchdown passes for the Falcons

Cyprus Pirates 12 @ Highland Rams 35

The Highland Rams stayed perfect with a 35-12 win over the Cyprus Pirates. After the Rams owned a 7-6 lead in the second quarter, Highland scored three consecutive touchdowns and ran away with the contest. Manasa Pela accounted for two total touchdowns to lead the Rams.

No. 22 Granger Lancers 47 @ Viewmont Vikings 7

The Lancers looked like the better team from the jump in Friday’s matchup with the Viewmont Vikings. The game seemed up for grabs after the first, with the Lancers leading 12-7. Granger scored all 47 of its points in the first three quarters. QB Carson Su’esu’e either passed for or ran in seven of Granger’s eight touchdowns.

Kearns Cougars 27 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 41

The Woods Cross Wildcats picked up their first win with a 41-27 victory over the winless Kearns Cougars. Woods Cross got off to a quick start and managed to stay in front of Kearsn for most of the evening. A 13-point fourth quarter sealed the Wildcats’ win. Woods Cross’ Teki Finau, Cash Henderson, Ben Smith-Mecham, and Lock Smoot each accounted for two touchdowns.

Taylorsville Warriors 0 @ Chatfield, Colorado 49

The Taylorsville Warriors went on the road and suffered a blowout loss to Colorado’s Chatfield. The Warriors lost, 49-0.

No. 18 Springville Red Devils 36 @ Bonneville Lakers 8

The Springville Red Devils picked up their second win of the season by blowing out the Bonneville Lakers, 36-8. After a scoreless opening quarter, the Red Devils dropped a combined 29 points over the next two quarters and ran away with the game. Springville’s Tevita Valeti threw five touchdown passes.

Clearfield Falcons 6 @ Hunter Wolverines 36

The Hunter Wolverines crushed the Clearfield Falcons in Week 2, 36-6. The two teams played a scoreless first quarter before Hunter found the end zone a couple of times before halftime. The Wolverines finished the game with a strong fourth quarter to capture the win. Denyon Paea led Hunter with two rushing touchdowns.

Layton Lancers 13 @ Northridge Knights 27

The Northridge Knights stayed undefeated with a 27-13 win over the Layton Lancers. Northridge opened the contest with a 7-0 lead before falling behind at halftime. The Knights came back and outscored the Lancers, 20-0, in the second half. Porter Olsen led the Knights with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Provo Bulldogs 21 @ No. 25 Olympus Titans 20

After giving up 13 points in the first quarter, the Provo Bulldogs buckled down and came back to secure the win. They allowed just one more touchdown while scoring three for themselves to pull out the one-point win. Bryant Larsen caught a 66-yard bomb from Drew Deucher with two minutes left to take the lead.

No. 5 West Panthers 21 @ Santa Margarita, California 28

The West Panthers traveled to the Golden State and suffered a close 28-21 loss to California’s Santa Margarita.

Jordan Beetdiggers 41 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 62

The Cedar Valley Aviators won a shootout with the Jordan Beetdiggers, 62-41, to capture their first win of 2023. Cedar Valley scored at least two touchdowns in every quarter of the contest. Chevas Gregory led the Aviators with four total touchdowns.

Spanish Fork Dons 24 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 27

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles won a narrow battle with the Spanish Fork Dons, 27-24. The Golden Eagles connected on a field goal with one second left in the game to take the win. Banks Jackson and Farren Hardy each had a rushing touchdown for Maple Mountain.

Skyline Eagles 8 @ Summit Academy 24

The Summit Academy Bears beat the Skyline Eagles, 24-8. The Bears scored 24 straight points before the Eagles got onto the scoreboard with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Kyan Anderson led Summit Academy with a pair of passing touchdowns.

Westlake Thunder 6 @ No. 8 Alta Hawks 34

The Alta Hawks crushed the Westlake Thunder, 34-6, to move to 2-0. The Hawks owned a narrow 7-6 lead at halftime before a third quarter explosion on offense. Alta scored 37 points in the third quarter and ran away with the game.

