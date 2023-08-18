Mountain Crest Misses PAT, Box Elder Comes Back For Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Box Elder Bees pulled out a close one-point victory over the Mountain Crest Mustangs on the road.

Non-region

Box Elder Bees 21 @ Mountain Crest Mustangs 20

The Mustangs missed the extra-point kick on their final touchdown at the end of the third quarter which ended up costing them the game. With less than 20 seconds left, Box Elder running back Dax Sumko found the end zone to take the lead and win the game.

No. 13 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 26 @ Dixie Flyers 21

Mountain Ridge pulled out a close win on the road after pulling out in front early. Running back Semisi Kinikini opened the game with a 55-yard touchdown run for the Sentinels. Less than two minutes later, Kai Meza caught a 73-yard deep ball to give Mountain Ridge a 14-0 lead. The Flyers outscored the Sentinels through the end of the game. But, they ultimately fell short.

Wasatch Wasps 35 @ Sky View Bobcats 56

The Wasatch Wasps fall to 0-2 after they couldn’t keep up with the Sky View offense through all four quarters. The Wasps tied the Bobcats in the first and outscored them in the third. But, they lost the second and fourth quarters by a combined 28 points. Brevin Egbert had three rushing touchdowns for Sky View.

Salem Hills Skyhawks 50 @ Cottonwood Colts 0

The Salem Hill Skyhawks proved without a shadow of a doubt that they deserved the win over Cottonwood on Friday. They allowed zero points and scored seven touchdowns. This included four rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and one pick-six.

Hillcrest Huskies 19 @ Payson Lions 57

Payson scored 26 points in the first and didn’t allow any points to take a commanding lead. They followed the dominant quarter with a 21-point outing in the second. Dylan Wall and David Fullmer combined for five of Payson’s seven touchdowns. In the fourth quarter, Steven Hoskins caught a 97-yard touchdown for the Huskies.

Cedar City Reds 21 @ Juab Wasps 10

Cedar City had an amazing fourth quarter to seal the deal on the road at Juab High School. The Reds trailed 10-7 going into the fourth. Tredyn Elliott and Jonathan Jeter both scored in the final quarter to give the Reds the lead and the win. Juab’s only touchdown was an impressive 75-yard passing touchdown run in by Stockton Shepherd.

Moapa Valley, Nevada 34 @ Hurricane Tigers 18

The Hurricane Tigers went stagnant in the second half, allowing Moapa Valley to pull out in front. The Pirates outscored the Tigers 21-8 in the second half. Jacob Garner and CJ Trump were the two touchdown scorers for the Tigers.

Pine View Panthers 41 @ Canyon View Falcons 55

The Pine View Panther’s second-half comeback fell short as the Canyon View Falcons ended strong with a 20-point fourth quarter. After trailing 28-7 at the half, Pine View made the score 35-28 at the end of the third. Three fourth-quarter touchdowns from the Falcons ended any hopes for a Panthers road win.

Snow Canyon Warriors 31 @ Manti Templars 14

The Snow Canyon Warriors walked away with a goudy road win over the Manti Templars thanks to a great second half. Manti led by one, 8-7, at the half. Snow Canyon went on to outscore the Templars 24-6 in the second half. Max Reynolds scored two of the three second-half touchdowns for the Warriors.

No. 19 Park City Miners 35 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 33

The Park City Miners took home the win in a nail-biter against the Timpanogos Timberwolves. The game was extremely close and competitive throughout. An interception and touchdown return by the Miners killed whatever momentum Timpanogos had built in the fourth quarter.

Green Canyon Wolves 23 @ No. 23 Stansbury Stallions 8

The Green Canyon Wolves pulled off an upset on the road over the Stansbury Stallions. The Wolves didn’t allow any points in the first half and hit a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. In the third, Green Canyon scored 20 points to pull out in front. The Wolves also had two pick-sixes.

Uintah Utes 42 @ Tooele Buffaloes 35

The Uintah Utes pulled out a 7-point win over the Tooele Buffaloes in one of the higher-scoring games from Friday. Both teams scored at least one touchdown in every quarter. Two 14-point quarters in the first half allowed Uintah to stay in front. Dace O’Bagy ran in three touchdowns for the Utes.

Bear River Bears 24 @ Morgan Trojans 59

After ending the first quarter tied at 7, the Morgan Trojans had an offensive explosion to take control of the game. They scored 52 points over the final three quarters and shut out the Bears in the fourth quarter. Morgan had four rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns.

North Sanpete Hawks 3 @ Logan Grizzlies 47

In another game that was never really in question, the Logan Grizzlies pulled out a big win after scoring double-digits in each of the first three quarters. They went into the half leading 33-3. Reed Olsen and Nate McAllister recorded four of Logan’s seven touchdowns. Three of their scores came on the defensive end.

Riverton Silverwolves 21 @ Ridgeline Riverhawks 25

Despite a fantastic game from Easton Hicks, the Riverton Silverwolves narrowly lost to the Ridgeline Riverhawks. The Silverwolves jumped out to a 14-0 lead after two first-quarter touchdowns from Hicks. JT White scored twice for the Riverhawks, leading them to the 4-point victory.

Mountain View Bruins 18 @ Ben Lomond Scots 30

The Mountain View Bruins couldn’t get their offense going until the second half which ended up costing them the game. Ben Lomond scored 21 of their 30 points in the first half and the Bruins scored all 18 of their points in the final two quarters. Jaxon Watson scored two touchdowns for the Scots.

