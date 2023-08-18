West Jordan’s Miraculous Comeback Falls Just Short, Davis Darts Prevail

SALT LAKE CITY – The Davis Darts scored 24 unanswered points in the first quarter, But, it isn’t over until it’s over.

The West Jordan Jaguars outscored Davis 34-11 in the final three quarters. But, a failed two-point conversion attempt in the final minute allowed the Darts to walk out with a win.

Although the result was a loss, the Jaguars went for it all in the final seconds and nearly completed the comeback.

Week 2 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-region

West Jordan Jaguars 34 @ No. 21 Davis Darts 35

After jumping out in front in the first quarter, the Davis Darts nearly blew their 24-point lead. West Jordan would go on to outscore Davis in the final three quarters. No player had more than one touchdown for either side. The Jaguars scored with 30 seconds left and went for two to take the lead, but the conversion attempt failed.

No. 24 Bountiful Redhawks 37 @ No. 20 Farmington Phoenix 27

A fourth-quarter surge from Farmington wasn’t enough to make up for struggles in the first half. Bountiful led 20-7 at the half. They went on to bend but not break in the second half to pull out the win. Brigham Morrison scored three touchdowns for the Redhawks.

Roy Royals 36 @ Fremont Silverwolves 14

Consistent offense allowed the Roy Royals to convincingly win over Fremont. The Royals scored a touchdown in every quarter while Fremont scored all 14 of their points in the second quarter. Kili Eleneke opened the game with an 88-yard kick return touchdown for the Royals.

Weber Warriors 14 @ No. 14 Pleasant Grove Vikings 40

Both sides opened with stifling defense, zero points were scored in the first quarter. The Vikings scored 14 in the second while still shutting out the Warriors. Two second-half touchdowns from Carson Rasmussen and Kael McCoy weren’t enough for Weber.

No. 12 Orem Tigers 20 @ No. 3 American Fork Cavemen 24

American Fork led at the half and held on to their lead to win in front of the home crowd. Both sides played excellent defense in the second half, allowing just one score a piece. Five different players recorded a touchdown in the competitive matchup.

No. 16 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 23 @ No. 6 Bingham Miners 26

Crimson Cliffs went up 10 in the first quarter but the Bingham Miners came storming back. They outscored the Mustangs 26-7 over the next two quarters and didn’t look back. Both teams did a great job of spreading the wealth. All five touchdowns were scored by a different player.

Bishop Gorman, Nevada 63 @ No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 42

Bishop Gormon, the second-ranked team in the nation, pulled out a convincing win over Utah powerhouse Corner Canyon. The Chargers led 28-21 at the half. But the Gaels turned it up after the break, scoring 42 points to Corner Canyon’s 14. Isaac Wilson ran in three touchdowns for the Chargers.

Murray Spartans 17 @ Copper Hills Grizzlies 41

This game got out of reach very early on. The Grizzlies scored 27 unanswered points in the opening quarter. A 14-point fourth quarter from the Spartans made the score seem slightly less bad than it actually was. Copper Hills’ Nate Kitchen scored four touchdowns in the first three quarters.

No. 15 Herriman Mustangs 7 @ Green Valley, Nevada 12

The Green Valley Gators prevailed over the Herriman Mustangs in a defensive game in Nevada. Frederick Ta’ai scored Herriman’s sole touchdown on a goalline run. Both of Green Valley’s scores came off 20-plus yard receptions.

Desert Hills Thunder 14 @ No. 7 Lehi Pioneers 31

The Lehi Pioneers scored in every quarter while only allowing two second-half touchdowns from the Thunder to win by 17. QB Jett Niu had an excellent outing, throwing four touchdowns against Desert Hills. Both of the Thunder’s touchdowns came on the ground.

