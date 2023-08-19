On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WILDFIRES

As Maui rebuilds, residents reckon with tourism’s role in their recovery

Aug 19, 2023, 7:57 AM | Updated: 2:05 pm

A girl rides her bike past a sign that says "Tourist Keep Out," in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. ...

A girl rides her bike past a sign that says "Tourist Keep Out," in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui the week before, there was tension between Hawaii's longtime residents and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds. But that tension is building in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Long before a wind-whipped wildfire blasted through the island of Maui, tension existed between Hawaii’s kamaaina, or longtime residents, and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds.

It’s a love-hate relationship that dates back generations. But now that tension is building in the aftermath of a blaze that killed over 100 people and scorched the historic town of Lahaina, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

A week after the fire, a state flag blew upside down in the breeze along a road leading to a neighborhood designated for residents of Hawaiian descent, signifying that the community is in distress. Beneath the flag, a sign scrawled in blue paint ordered tourists to “KEEP OUT.”

“Tourism has definitely been a hinderance at this point, because we need to take care of our families – our ohana,” said Kapali Keahi, who lives in the neighborhood. Keahi said those affected by the fire, himself included, are still “getting out of the survivor mode.”

The Maui Economic Development Board says tourism is “irrefutably” the economic engine of Maui, which saw 1.4 million visitors in just the first half of 2023. About 70% of every dollar generated in Maui can be attributed to tourism, according to the board.

Yet as the island looks to rebuild, residents like Keahi wonder what role tourism should play in the long road ahead to recovery. Experts say there’s no easy answer.

“You do have this time where you have to stop everything and focus on the disaster, but there does come a time when you have to start to rebuild, and that means keeping people employed,” said Rafael Villanueva, a member of the Tourism Expert Network, which provides consulting services to businesses like hotels.

Villanueva said that’s the general roadmap he and his then-colleagues at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority followed in 2017 after the deadliest mass shooting in modern America unfolded at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Support the victims and the community first, then worry about the tourists.

Within an hour of the shooting that would leave 60 dead and hundreds more injured, the publicly funded body charged with promoting Las Vegas had halted its advertising promising that “What Happens Here, Stays Here.” Villanueva said they filled billboards with a message that the community instead could rally around: “Vegas Strong.”

Then they opened up their convention center for recovery efforts, including victim notifications. But eventually, they shifted their messaging, inviting visitors back to a Strip that they promised was a safe tourist destination.

“You need to do what you can to not let the situation snowball into something much worse,” Villanueva said.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a statewide address Friday night that tourists should avoid fire-ravaged West Maui while emphasizing that the rest of the island and state were open and safe.

“We continue to welcome and encourage travel to our beautiful state,” he said, “which will support the local economy and help speed the recovery of those who have already suffered so much.”

Green also has said it would be “catastrophic” if Maui’s tourism industry came to a halt right now, warning that it could lead to a “mass exodus” of residents.

It’s a situation that Maui resident Julie Sumibtay said she wants to avoid, even if she understands how other locals want the space to grieve and deal with their profound pain without the prying eyes of outsiders.

“Some of us need work,” said Sumibtay, who works at the front desk of a condominium complex in Kihei, where some of the units are used as vacation rentals. “So if they’re saying Maui is closed, then there are no tourists coming in, and then we lose our jobs.”

Already the deadly fire and its aftermath has prompted some would-be tourists to change their plans, opting to head to other islands instead.

Tom Bailey and his family from the Sacramento area of California arrived on Maui the week before the fire spread from hillsides and raced toward historic Lahaina.

They had seen the smoke in the distance from their hotel in Kaanapali just up the road from Lahaina. At first, they were reassured that the blaze posed no immediate danger. But in the night, the glow of the fire intensified, prompting hotel officials to suggest guests voluntarily evacuate.

Bailey and his family packed up and left to spend the final five days of their vacation on Oahu.

“We just wanted to stay out of the way,” Bailey said, adding that he understands the local residents “need time.”

___

Yamat reported from Las Vegas.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Wildfires

A family from Delta, Utah said they were shown love and support from locals when they had no place ...

Ashley Moser

Utah family shown ‘Aloha Spirit’ staying in Maui shelter after vacation rental burns down

A family from Delta, Utah said they were shown love and support from locals when they had no place to go following the fire in Lahaina.

3 days ago

Latter-day Saint missionaries serving on Maui. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Missionaries focus on service in second Maui town hit by wildfires

LDS missionaries on Maui have been working further upcountry clearing debris. Their hope is to help those who are struggling, no matter what part of the island they live on.

4 days ago

Burnt out buildings from Lahaina...

Dan Rascon

Utah couple heartbroken over community, church losses in Lahaina

A South Jordan couple who considers Lahaina, Maui their second home is devastated and heartbroken over the images of destruction from the fires.

6 days ago

This Aug. 9, 2023 photo taken by his stepfather Mike Eilers and provided by Mike Cicchino shows Mik...

Associated Press

Survivor stories: Alone in a fight to survive, Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices

The smoke was starting to blot out the sun. Winds were howling, and heat bore down as flames licked the trees on the horizon. The power had been out all day, so Mike Cicchino thought he’d drive to the hardware store for a generator. He turned off his street, and in an instant, his Lahaina neighborhood seemed to spiral into a war zone.

6 days ago

Most Rev. Clarence "Larry" Silva, the Bishop of Honolulu, greets parishioners after Mass at Sacred ...

Bobby Caina Calvan, Giovanna Dell'Orto and Audrey McAvoy, Associated Press

As Maui rescue continues, families and faith leaders cling to hope but tackle reality of loss

For scores of families still hoping to reunite with loved ones, it was not yet time to give up, even as Hawaii authorities predict that more remains would be found in the ashes.

7 days ago

Fire officials are urging Utahns to continue to be cautious this summer as large wildfires are stil...

Brianna Chavez

Fire officials urge Utahns to practice fire safety

Fire officials are urging Utahns to continue to be cautious this summer as large wildfires are still a threat.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

As Maui rebuilds, residents reckon with tourism’s role in their recovery