On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in Roy collision

Aug 19, 2023, 9:19 AM

Emergency crews investigate the scene of a crash at 3500 W. 5600 South in Roy, where a 31-year-old ...

Emergency crews investigate the scene of a crash at 3500 W. 5600 South in Roy, where a 31-year-old motorcyclist died Friday evening. (Istvan Bartos, KSL-TV)

(Istvan Bartos, KSL-TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM


KSL.com

ROY — A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic crash Friday night in Roy.

Roy police said the crash, which happened about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of 3500 West and 5600 South, involved a motorcycle and a car, but no other details were immediately available.

Roy Police Sgt. Josh Taylor said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing as police determine what caused the crash. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Scott Evans holds up a broken drug pipe...

Andrew Adams

SLC Businessman says homeless problems in his neighborhood worst since Operation Rio Grande

A business owner said Friday homeless problems in his neighborhood were the worst he had seen since before Operation Rio Grande as city officials acknowledged the effects of a larger homeless population statewide were being noticed downtown.

1 day ago

A semitruck crash closed U.S. Highway 6 in central Utah on Friday. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

US Highway 6 closed in Price due to semitruck crash

A crash involving a semitruck closed both directions of U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County Friday night.

1 day ago

Maj. Gen. Michael Turley...

Ladd Egan and Keira Fairmont, KSL-TV  

Head of Utah National Guard, on paid leave, denies having improper relationship  

Despite the U.S. Army Inspector General Agency concluding an investigation into the head of the Utah National Guard and finding the allegations substantiated, Maj. Gen. Michael Turley said in a statement to KSL Friday afternoon, Turley said, “I do deny any allegations of an improper relationship.” 

1 day ago

Sandbags were stacked at the Intermountain hospital in Cedar City as the area expected more floodin...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Cedar City braces for more flash flooding

Preparations were underway Friday for flash flooding in parts of Southern Utah, as communities like Cedar City work to make sure they don’t get a repeat of what the storms brought Thursday.

1 day ago

Police respond to Craig Robertson's home after he allegedly threatened two Google Fiber workers wit...

Josh Ellis, Alex Cabrero and Eliza Pace

Body camera footage released of 2018 incident involving Provo man killed in FBI shooting

Police have released new body camera video from an encounter years before a Provo man was shot and killed by FBI agents for threatening President Joe Biden's life and pointing a handgun at agents on Aug. 9.

1 day ago

Dr. Benz Pimsakul had his cholesterol screened during a regular check up. He believes it's one of t...

Ken Fall

Don’t delay: Everyone in your family needs a checkup

Back to school time might be the best time to get the entire family important checkups.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Motorcyclist killed in Roy collision