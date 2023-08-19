Motorcyclist killed in Roy collision

ROY — A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic crash Friday night in Roy.

Roy police said the crash, which happened about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of 3500 West and 5600 South, involved a motorcycle and a car, but no other details were immediately available.

Roy Police Sgt. Josh Taylor said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing as police determine what caused the crash. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.