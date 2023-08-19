NFL Free Agent Kyle Van Noy Says He’s ‘Not Done Playing Yet’

On The Site:
Aug 19, 2023, 1:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU linebacker and current NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy said he’s “not done playing yet” and still has “some more juice left in the tank.”

The Cougar great spoke about his future in the league with Nevada Sports Net‘s Shannon Kelly on Friday, August 19.

On Friday, Van Noy was inducted into the Robert McQueen High School Hall of Fame. Van Noy was part of McQueen’s graduating class in 2009.

At McQueen’s football game, Van Noy said that he isn’t done playing football in the NFL.

“It’s been a dream come true. I feel really blessed. Winning those Super Bowls meant a lot and I’m just trying to continue on. I’m not done playing yet,” the linebacker said. “I’ve still got some more juice left in the tank. I’m just excited to continue to perform and get back to it.”

In late July, Van Noy visited and worked out for the Baltimore Ravens. No deal was signed after the visit.

The 2023 NFL season kicks off on September 7.

Last season, the former BYU star played his first and lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his time season with the Chargers, Van Noy helped Los Angeles to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with Los Angeles in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

During his NFL career, Van Noy has posted 470 total tackles, 318 solo tackles, 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 29 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 128 regular season games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

