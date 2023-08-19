Brooklyn Nets Turn Jazz, NBA Logos Into Bagels Ahead of Upcoming Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Each NBA team has its own fun way to release its schedule for the upcoming season.

The Brooklyn Nets went an interesting route for 2023-24. Bagels.

Our associates as bagels… A thread 🧵 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023

Some of the new logos were very creative while others clearly had some sort of hidden message.

The Jazz logo as a bagel came out rather plain.

Speaking of plain, the Laker’s new logo had a golden bagel in the background and it meshed well.

The other Los Angeles team didn’t get as good of treatment.

The sneak disses didn’t end there.

Brooklyn gave their same-state rivals, the New York Knicks, a catering box full of one of the most controversial types of bagels. The ‘St. Louis-Style’ Bagel.

The Nets social media team kicked up the creativity for a few of the logos.

For example, they turned the Spurs logo into a toaster with a dial and all.

They also did a good job of keeping the logos fresh and relevant.

The Kings received a lot of attention for the beam that they lit after each win last year. Naturally, they added the beam coming out of the center of a bagel.

A good amount of the other logos replaced the basketball with a bagel.

Of these, the Miami Heat’s logo probably came out the best. However, it may be a little burnt.

Going through all of the NBA bagel logos made us a little hungry.

Clearly, our friends up north seconded that notion.

