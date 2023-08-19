Brooklyn Nets Turn Jazz, NBA Logos Into Bagels Ahead of Upcoming Season
Aug 19, 2023, 2:34 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Each NBA team has its own fun way to release its schedule for the upcoming season.
The Brooklyn Nets went an interesting route for 2023-24. Bagels.
Our associates as bagels…
A thread 🧵
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
Some of the new logos were very creative while others clearly had some sort of hidden message.
The Jazz logo as a bagel came out rather plain.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
Speaking of plain, the Laker’s new logo had a golden bagel in the background and it meshed well.
The other Los Angeles team didn’t get as good of treatment.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
The sneak disses didn’t end there.
Brooklyn gave their same-state rivals, the New York Knicks, a catering box full of one of the most controversial types of bagels. The ‘St. Louis-Style’ Bagel.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
The Nets social media team kicked up the creativity for a few of the logos.
For example, they turned the Spurs logo into a toaster with a dial and all.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
They also did a good job of keeping the logos fresh and relevant.
The Kings received a lot of attention for the beam that they lit after each win last year. Naturally, they added the beam coming out of the center of a bagel.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
A good amount of the other logos replaced the basketball with a bagel.
Of these, the Miami Heat’s logo probably came out the best. However, it may be a little burnt.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
Going through all of the NBA bagel logos made us a little hungry.
Clearly, our friends up north seconded that notion.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.
Want more coverage like Brooklyn turns NBA Logos into bagels? Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.