McDaniels, Garoppolo On Importance Of Raiders Holding Joint Practices

Aug 19, 2023, 4:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SACRAMENTO – Since Josh McDaniels joined the Las Vegas Raiders organization, the team has held multiple joint practices with different teams around the league.

Last year, the Raiders hosted McDaniels’ former team, the New England Patriots. This year, they’ve already hosted Jimmy Garoppolo’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, before traveling straight to Las Angeles for joint practices with the Rams. The Raiders and Rams play a preseason game Saturday.

After Thursday’s practice, McDaniels praise Rams head coach Sean McVay, as a host and a coach. He said the two of them spent time before practices began this week detailing how things should go.

McDaniels went on to say he considers McVay a friend, and he uses that friendship to evaluate his team from time to time.

“‘I’m interested to hear maybe some of his thoughts at the end of this week,” McDaniels said. “We don’t play one another this year during the regular season. So, it’s helpful to have somebody else who’s really really good in their field, be able to put eyes on your team, and then give you some positive critical feedback of something that maybe will help you. So, I trust his opinion, his judgment. He has been a great friend to me for a long time and I look forward to that.”

Garoppolo praised the joint practices, saying these practices are a nice change of pace for the team.

“I really enjoy these joint practices, honestly. It’s a nice change up from banging heads against the same guys every day, gives you a new look on defense, new coverages, new fronts up front,” Garoppolo said. “And you’ve really just got put the puzzle together. I mean that’s the fun part of being a quarterback in this system. You’ve got to put the pieces together, get the guys all on the same page and go from there. So, I thought we’ve been doing a good job of that. We’ve got room to grow though as an offense, just keep growing.”

