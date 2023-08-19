Tony Finau Climbs Towards Par On Day Three Of BMW Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished one under par on day three to make his overall score +1 at the BMW Championship.

The BMW Championship is held at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois from August 17-20.

Finau’s score of +1 slots him in at 36th.

The front nine was kinder to Finau than the back nine in round three. After hole nine, Finau was at -3 on the day with three birdies. From holes 10 to 18, he recorded zero birdies and two bogeys.

If he could turn those bogeys into pars, he would be slotted ten spots higher at 26th.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler are tied for first with a score of -11. Brian Harman, Max Homa, and Rory McIlroy fill out the top five.

Other notable golfers ahead of Finau include Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth.

BMW Championship Leaderboard: End of Day Three

T1. Matt Fitzpatrick (-11)

T1. Scottie Scheffler (-11)

3. Brian Harman (-10)

4. Max Homa (-9)

T5. Rory McIlroy (-8)

T5. Viktor Hovland (-8)

T7. Denny McCarthy (-7)

T7. Xander Schauffele (-7)

T7. Justin Rose (-7)

T7. Sam Burns (-7)

T11. Sungjae Im (-6)

T11. Corey Conners (-6)

T13. Wyndham Clark (-5)

T13. Adam Svensson (-5)

T15. Cameron Young (-4)

T15. Andrew Putnam (-4)

T15. Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T15. Lucas Glover (-4)

T19. Sahith Theegala (-3)

T19. Chris Kirk (-3)

T19. Harris English (-3)

T19. Patrick Cantlay (-3)

T23. Eric Cole (-2)

T23. Rickie Fowler (-2)

T23. Russell Henley (-2)

T26. Adam Schenk (-1)

T26. Collin Morikawa (-1)

T26. Byeong Hun An (-1)

T26. Si Woo Kim (-1)

T30. J.T. Poston (E)

T30. Keegan Bradley (E)

T30. Tom Kim (E)

T30. Jordan Spieth (E)

T30. Tyrrell Hatton (E)

T30. Tom Hoge (E)

T36. Tony Finau (+1)

