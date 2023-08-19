Dolphins RB Chris Brooks Bursts Into End Zone For Preseason TD Against Texans

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars running back Chris Brooks crossed the goal line for the first time as a professional player during the NFL preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

The Texans hosted the Dolphins at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, August 19.

With 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson hit Brooks in the flat. The former Cougar standout weaved his way past Texan defenders and into the end zone for a Miami touchdown.

Brooks’ reception went for 18 yards and six points, helping give the Dolphins a 28-3 lead.

The Thompson-Brooks connection capped a 10-play, 87-yard drive that took 5:38.

At the end of the third quarter, Brooks had five carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Miami’s game against Houston is televised on NFL Network.

Rook @chris_br0oks26‘s first TD, with stiff arm included 😤 pic.twitter.com/GWHCRVgvhv — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 19, 2023

The Dolphins began the preseason with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Miami will wrap up the preseason on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 26. The game will be broadcast on NFL+.

The Dolphins kick off the regular season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Chris Brooks

Before his college career, Brooks was a standout player at El Camino High School. The Oceanside, California attended the University of California, Berkeley. Brooks played for the Golden Bears from 2018-21.

In his final season at California, Brooks rushed the ball 116 times for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

During his four seasons with the Bears, Brooks carried the ball 382 times for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Brooks collected 50 receptions for 345 yards and seven touchdowns. Brooks averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a member of the Bears. He played in 41 games for Cal.

Following the 2021 season, the running back transferred to BYU.

Brooks was an alternate captain during his lone season with the Cougars. The senior was a standout on BYU’s offensive with 817 yards and six touchdowns on 130 rushes. He also hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards.

Touchdown for Christopher Brooks and BYU is down just one score. 👀 📺 : @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/Nlwo21uhsS — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 9, 2022

During BYU’s New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU, Brooks ran the ball 19 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Brooks appeared in 11 games for the Cougars, including eight starts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry as a member of BYU’s football program.

