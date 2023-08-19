On The Site:
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Breaks Free For 62-Yard TD In NFL Preseason Game

Aug 19, 2023, 5:02 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former East High and Snow College standout Jaylen Warren took it to the house for a 62-yard score on the opening drive of the NFL preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers hosted the Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 19.

With 12:23 left in the first quarter, Warren took the handoff from Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, found an opening, and flew down the field for a big touchdown.

Warren’s big run gave the Steelers an early 7-0 lead.

The run capped a six-play, 86-yard drive that took 2:37.

Pittsburgh’s game against Buffalo is broadcast on NFL+.

The Steelers opened the preseason with a 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pittsburgh’s final preseason game will be at the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Pittsburgh kicks off its regular season schedule at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jaylen Warren

Prior to his college career, the Salt Lake City, Utah native was a standout player for the East High Leopards.

Following his time in high school, Warren played for the Snow College Badgers and Utah State Aggies. During his two seasons with USU, Warren ran the ball 151 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, the running back transferred to Oklahoma State. During his lone season with the Cowboys, Warren had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach the Big 12 title game with an 11-2 regular season record, including 8-1 in conference play.

Oklahoma State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Warren ran the ball 19 times for 82 yards in the win.

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Last season, Warren ran the ball 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 28 receptions for 214 yards. The Steelers posted a 9-8 record in 2022.

