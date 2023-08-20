On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Kansas judge allows ACLU to intervene in lawsuit over gender markers on driver’s licenses

Aug 19, 2023, 6:45 PM

FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a rally t...

FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a rally to protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion June 24, 2022, in Topeka. Republicans and their anti-abortion allies, who suffered a series of defeats in ballot questions in states across the political spectrum in 2022, are changing tactics as new 2023 legislative sessions and the new election season start. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has agreed to allow the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to force the state to list the sex that people were assigned at birth on their driver’s licenses.

Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit last month seeking to compel the Kansas Department of Revenue to permanently halt gender marker changes, pointing to a new state law with strict definitions of sex along biological lines. The state agency argues that the attorney general overstepped his authority.

The ACLU sought to become a party to the lawsuit, arguing that the interests of its transgender clients would be irreparably harmed if Kobach prevails. The group says the state agency isn’t sufficiently raising constitutional arguments.

Court: Arkansas can’t ban treatment of transgender kids

In her ruling Friday, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported, Shawnee County Judge Teresa found that the ACLU has a substantial interest in the litigation because the group is raising constitutional questions that could affect how the law is administered. Watson had already ordered the agency to pause any marker changes until a hearing in November on a longer-lasting injunction.

“We look forward to rebutting their novel theories in court,” said Kobach, who had argued against letting the ACLU intervene, saying it would create a legal morass.

Sharon Brett, the state ACLU’s legal director, said in a statement that her group is “gratified” to join the case.

“For our clients and the entire community they represent, this case is about the privacy, dignity, and autonomy that comes from having accurate gender markers on their license, and about their right to be safe from the harassment they would face if forced to present inaccurate IDs that would essentially out them against their will in daily life,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper'...

Associated Press

A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?

Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record's offices and the home of its publisher violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from having their newsrooms searched.

21 hours ago

Police respond to Craig Robertson's home after he allegedly threatened two Google Fiber workers wit...

Josh Ellis, Alex Cabrero and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Body camera footage released of 2018 incident involving Provo man killed in FBI shooting

Police have released new body camera video from an encounter years before a Provo man was shot and killed by FBI agents for threatening President Joe Biden's life and pointing a handgun at agents on Aug. 9.

2 days ago

Kouri Richins talks with her lawyers in court....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Kouri Richins will not face death penalty if convicted

The Kamas mother accused of killing her husband by secretly giving him a fatal dose of fentanyl, and then writing a children's book about grieving the loss of a loved one, will not face the death penalty if convicted.

2 days ago

police car and school bus...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

School bus driver charged in fatal auto-pedestrian crash of Jordan High student

A school bus driver who hit and killed a Jordan High School student in a crosswalk earlier this year had been in six accidents since 2018, according to police.

2 days ago

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal nurse in...

Sylvia Hui and Brian Melley

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing 7 babies

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.

2 days ago

emergency lights generic...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah man arrested for sending and receiving ‘egregious’ child pornography

A 27-year-old American Fork man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Kansas judge allows ACLU to intervene in lawsuit over gender markers on driver’s licenses