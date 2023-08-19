Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Frozen Rope For NFL Preseason Touchdown

On The Site:
Aug 19, 2023, 7:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love threw a dart for a touchdown during the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

The Packers hosted the Patriots at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 19.

With 1:48 remaining in the opening quarter, Love connected with Jayden Reed for 19 yards and six points.

The Love-Reed connection tied the game at 7-7.

Love’s toss capped a five-play, 93-yard drive that took 2:04.

The former Aggie signal-caller finished his night 5/8 passing for 84 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball two times for 11 yards.

The Packers began the preseason with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Green Bay finishes the preseason at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+.

The Packers open the regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers will now have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

In 10 NFL games played, Love has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

