Jets QB Zach Wilson Spins, Scrambles For Big First Down Against Buccaneers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson pulled out a spin move before shaking and baking his way for a first down during the NFL preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

The Jets hosted the Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, August 19.

With 8:48 left in the first half, Wilson spun in the pocket before scrambling his way down the field for a 35-yard gain and a Jets first down.

The Jets finished the drive with a field goal to take a 6-3 lead.

Wilson played the remainder of the first half and finish the contest 9/13 passing for 70 yards. The third-year quarterback also ran the ball twice for 41 yards.

The Jets opened the preseason with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the league’s annual Hall of Fame game. Then, the Jets beat the Carolina Panthers, 27-0.

New York closes out the preseason against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26 at 4 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network.

The Jets kick off their regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

RELATED: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says His Arrival Is Chance For Zach Wilson To “Reset”

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

RELATED: Jets QB Zach Wilson Lets It Rip During Preseason Opener Against Browns

During his two seasons in the league, Wilson has passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland