On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Woman charged for fatal Mother’s Day crash that killed 1, injured multiple people

Aug 19, 2023, 9:03 PM | Updated: 9:09 pm

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — A woman was booked for manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal crash in Layton while intoxicated on Mother’s Day.

On Friday, Nicolette Tovey, 32, was booked into the Davis County Jail for felony charges of manslaughter, negligently operating a vehicle resulting in bodily injury, and misdemeanor charges of possession or use of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

On May 14 at approximately 7 p.m., first responders were called to a head-on crash involving two cars near 2300 W. Gordon Avenue.

According to court documents, Tovey was driving a Honda Pilot with her 2-year-old daughter in a car seat in the back when she swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a gray Toyota Corolla with five people.

A witness told police, “he watched Tovey begin to swerve some 50-100 feet before the scene where she then crossed from her lane of travel into that of the oncoming Corolla and hit it nearly head-on,” according to court documents.

According to court documents, the witness said one of his family members checked on Tovey and noticed “her phone was opened to a messaging app, and a message appeared to have been sent just before the collision while another message was in the process of being typed.”

The witness said Tovey asked the family member to hand her phone to her when they checked on her.

According to court documents, Tovey’s car was impounded and police found two syringes that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Tovey was transported to a local hospital, where she consented to a blood draw and drug test. The results of the drug test showed methamphetamine in her system.

According to court documents, Tovey’s phone was obtained through a search warrant and police found text messages sent right before the crash.

Police concluded that Tovey “was the sole cause of the collision by her leaving the lane of travel and intruding into the lane of travel of the Corolla, hitting it partially head-on,” according to court documents.

Court documents stated that Tovey has a drug history and was previously convicted of driving with drugs in her system.

According to police, the five victims were coming back from a Mother’s Day celebration and were on their way to drop off 53-year-old Ruth Carillos, who was sitting in the passenger seat and killed in the crash.

According to court documents, one victim, who was a minor, “suffered a collapsed lung, broken leg, broken collar bone, and broken ribs, limiting his mobility for more than a month.”

Other victims received significant injuries, including an orbital bone fracture, broken ribs and sternum, a ruptured spleen, and a bruised heart, according to court documents.

Three of the four victims were hospitalized for several days, needed rehab, and could not work due to their injuries.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Police respond to Craig Robertson's home after he allegedly threatened two Google Fiber workers wit...

Josh Ellis, Alex Cabrero and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Body camera footage released of 2018 incident involving Provo man killed in FBI shooting

Police have released new body camera video from an encounter years before a Provo man was shot and killed by FBI agents for threatening President Joe Biden's life and pointing a handgun at agents on Aug. 9.

2 days ago

Addie Pulsipher...

Mike Anderson

Toddler struck by alleged drunk driver faces long recovery in burn unit

A two-year-old girl is recovering from serious burns after an alleged drunk driver slammed into her family’s parked truck.

2 days ago

police car and school bus...

Brianna Chavez

Sandy bus driver charged with hitting, killing teen in January

A former school bus driver from Sandy is formally being charged for hitting and killing a 15-year-old girl in January.

2 days ago

Kouri Richins talks with her lawyers in court....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Kouri Richins will not face death penalty if convicted

The Kamas mother accused of killing her husband by secretly giving him a fatal dose of fentanyl, and then writing a children's book about grieving the loss of a loved one, will not face the death penalty if convicted.

2 days ago

Salt Lake City Police car...

Cary Schwanitz

Salt Lake bank evacuated after robbery

A Salt Lake City bank was evacuated following a robbery Friday.

2 days ago

police car and school bus...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

School bus driver charged in fatal auto-pedestrian crash of Jordan High student

A school bus driver who hit and killed a Jordan High School student in a crosswalk earlier this year had been in six accidents since 2018, according to police.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Woman charged for fatal Mother’s Day crash that killed 1, injured multiple people