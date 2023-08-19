Patriots-Packers NFL Preseason Game Suspended After Injury, Player Carted Off

SALT LAKE CITY – The Week 2 NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended after a player was injured and carted off the field in the second half.

The Packers hosted the Patriots at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 19.

With 10:38 to go in the fourth quarter, New England’s Isaiah Bolden suffered an injury on a 3rd & 7 play from the Patriots’ 25-yard line.

Bolden, a rookie from Jackson State, was attended to by medical personnel, strapped onto a backboard, and carted off the field.

Bill Belichick, head coach of the Patriots, and Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Packers, both agreed to suspend the contest at the 10:38 mark. Officials called the game after the coaches’ agreement.

Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight’s game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

Upon mutual agreement of both teams, tonight’s game between the New England Patriots & the Green Bay Packers has been suspended. #NEvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 20, 2023

The Patriots provided an update on Bolden shortly after the game ended.

“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game,” the Patriots announced on social media. “He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation,”

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

The Patriots were declared winners by the score of 21-17.

Prior to his injury, Bolden had three total tackles and two solo tackles.

Last season, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a regular season game. The contest was suspended for the evening and ultimately not rescheduled for a later date.

