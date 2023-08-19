Florida Vs. Utah To Feature Top ESPN Crew On Game Call

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football’s game against the Florida Gators is shaping up to be one of the biggest season openers for 2023 and will feature top talent from ESPN on the call.

Utah Athletics announced Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and beloved local sideline reporter Holly Rowe will be in town as the Utes host the Gators for the first time ever at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Last year’s opener at the Swamp proved to be one of the better games that weekend and the excitement for round two is quickly ramping up with just under two weeks till game day. Florida versus Utah will be aired on Thursday, August 31 on ESPN with a 6:00 pm MT kickoff.

Utah’s Recent History With Fowler, Herbstreit, & Rowe

This isn’t the first time in recent memory Fowler, Herbstreit, and Rowe have been on call for Utah football.

In 2021, the crew was assigned to the Pac-12 Championship game where the Utes beat Oregon for the second time in two weeks, 38-10, for their first ever title in football.

Nearly a month later, on January 1, 2022, Fowler, Herbstreit, and Rowe were on hand for Utah’s first Rose Bowl appearance- a 48-45 loss to Ohio State that became an instant classic in the storied bowl game’s long history. The team was also on hand a year later for the Utes’ return trip to the Rose Bowl, a 35-21 loss to Penn State.

Holly Rowe, Close To Home

Rowe is a Utah native who graduated from Woods Cross High School before attending BYU for broadcast journalism. Rowe ultimately finished her degree at the University of Utah before moving on to an internship with CBS.

Eventually, Rowe made her way to the sidelines with ESPN in 1998 and has remained a staple of the vaunted sports network’s talent ever since.

Additionally, in 2021 Rowe started work as a member of the Utah Jazz’s broadcast team among the many hats she wears in college football, women’s basketball, softball, volleyball and the WNBA.

