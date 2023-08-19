On The Site:
49ers TE Cameron Latu Snags First Touchdown Catch Of NFL Preseason

Aug 19, 2023, 10:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Olympus High and Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu found the end zone for the first time in the NFL preseason and helped the San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos.

The 49ers hosted the Broncos at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Saturday, August 19.

With 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance connected with Latu for 22 yards and six points.

RELATED: 49ers Select Former Olympus High Star Cameron Latu In 2023 NFL Draft

Latu’s catch helped San Francisco cut Denver’s lead to 20-18.

The 49ers forced the Broncos to punt on the following drive. San Francisco proceeded to get the ball back and move the ball into field goal range. As time expired, rookie kicker Jake Moody hit a 32-yard kick to lift the 49ers to a 21-20 win.

Latu finished the game with three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the 49ers moved to a 1-1 record this preseason.

San Francisco opened the preseason with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers wrap up the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network.

The 49ers start the regular season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Cameron Latu

The Chrisholm, Minnesota native moved to Salt Lake City in 2013. He went to Olympus High and had a standout prep career with the Titans. In 2018, Latu began attending the University of Alabama. He redshirted his true freshman season and played on special teams the following season.

In 2021, Latu had a breakout season for the Crimson Tide with eight touchdowns. He finished his career at Alabama with 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 49ers selected Latu with the No. 101 overall pick during the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. San Francisco posted a 13-4 record in 2022.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

