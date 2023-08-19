On The Site:
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF Win 2023 Leagues Cup

Aug 19, 2023, 10:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.

Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minute.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Drops In Leagues Cup After Second Half Collapse

Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.

