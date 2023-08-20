‘Bad Blood’? One lucky blood donor could win Taylor Swift tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — ARUP Blood Services doesn’t need any “Bad Blood,” but if you donate, you might just be “The Lucky One” and win two Taylor Swift tickets.

ARUP Blood Services provides blood products to University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute. In order to encourage blood donations, the company is entering donors into a drawing for concert tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — a night you will remember “All Too Well.”

Every time a person donates blood or platelets from now until September 2024, their name will be entered to win tickets for a show next fall in New Orleans.

“The tickets are so popular and each concert is sold out — this is a great way to help a great cause, save lives and be entered to win tickets,” ARUP said in a press release Friday.

Donating blood might just give you enough good “Karma” to win so you can party with Taylor til “Midnight(s).”

ARUP has a donation center in Salt Lake City at 565 Komas Drive and a center in Sandy at 9786 S. 500 West. Both centers are open seven days a week and blood donor walk-ins are welcome, but those donating platelets should schedule in advance.

Are you “…Ready For It?”