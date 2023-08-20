On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Bad Blood’? One lucky blood donor could win Taylor Swift tickets

Aug 20, 2023, 10:32 AM

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Utah's ARUP Blood is hostin...

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Utah's ARUP Blood is hosting a giveaway for concert tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. (David Swanson, Reuters)

(David Swanson, Reuters)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — ARUP Blood Services doesn’t need any “Bad Blood,” but if you donate, you might just be “The Lucky One” and win two Taylor Swift tickets.

ARUP Blood Services provides blood products to University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute. In order to encourage blood donations, the company is entering donors into a drawing for concert tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — a night you will remember “All Too Well.”

Every time a person donates blood or platelets from now until September 2024, their name will be entered to win tickets for a show next fall in New Orleans.

“The tickets are so popular and each concert is sold out — this is a great way to help a great cause, save lives and be entered to win tickets,” ARUP said in a press release Friday.

Donating blood might just give you enough good “Karma” to win so you can party with Taylor til “Midnight(s).”

ARUP has a donation center in Salt Lake City at 565 Komas Drive and a center in Sandy at 9786 S. 500 West. Both centers are open seven days a week and blood donor walk-ins are welcome, but those donating platelets should schedule in advance.

Are you “…Ready For It?”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Elder Bragg speaks on a beach outside of Lahaina. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mary Culbertson

‘This shows what people are made of’; LDS Church leaders visit Maui wildfire scene

Church leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints visit the community in Maui and met with government leaders. They embarked on a

11 hours ago

(FILE) People in a relief center in Maui....

Brianna Chavez

Maui recovery efforts continue, mental health top of mind

For many survivors of the Maui wildfires, their path to recovery doesn't stop at the physical pain and material losses, but processing the mental trauma. 

1 day ago

Former Utah congresswoman Mia Love gives an emotional talk at the Together in Christ Utah YSA Confe...

Derrick Jones, KSL NewsRadio

Former Congresswoman Mia Love, talks about cancer diagnosis

Mia Love, who served as a United States Congresswoman for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019, spoke to young Latter-day Saints at a YSA Area Conference about her battle with brain cancer.

1 day ago

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Woman charged for fatal Mother’s Day crash that killed 1, injured multiple people

A woman was booked for manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal crash in Layton while intoxicated on Mother's Day.

1 day ago

The Hokulia Shave Ice stand in Draper, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Owners of Draper Shaved Ice Stand donates proceeds to Utah Red Cross Maui efforts

It's proof that every dollar helps, which is what the owners of a Draper Shaved Ice stand thought when they came up with their big idea to help Maui.

1 day ago

Emergency crews investigate the scene of a crash at 3500 W. 5600 South in Roy, where a 31-year-old ...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Motorcyclist killed in Roy collision

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic crash Friday night in Roy.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

‘Bad Blood’? One lucky blood donor could win Taylor Swift tickets