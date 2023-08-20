On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Tropical Storm Hilary menaces Mexico’s Baja coast, southwest US packing deadly rainfall

Aug 20, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmo...

This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Hilary, right, off Mexico’s Pacific coast. (NOAA via AP)

(NOAA via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary was accelerating northward off Mexico’s Baja coast on Sunday, no longer a hurricane but still packing what forecasters called “life-threatening” rain likely to unleash flooding across a broad region of the western U.S.

As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was moving northwest at 25 mph (41 kph), remaining just off the Pacific coast.

The Mexican cities of Ensenada and Tijuana, directly in the storm’s path, closed all beaches and opened a half-dozen shelters at sports complexes and government offices.

Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said that while Hilary had weakened from a Category 4 hurricane, it’s the water, not the wind, that people should watch out for most.

“Rainfall flooding has been the biggest killer in tropical storms and hurricanes in the United States in the past 10 years and you don’t want to become a statistic,” Brennan said in an online briefing from Miami.

One person drowned Saturday in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia when a vehicle was swept away in an overflowing stream. Rescue workers saved four other people, said Edith Aguilar Villavicencio, the mayor of Mulege township.

Forecasters expected Hilary to make history as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages.

Tropical storm and potential flood warnings were posted for the entirety of Southern California, from the Pacific coast to interior mountains and deserts, and as far north as eastern Oregon and Idaho. Hilary was expected to remain a tropical storm into central Nevada early Monday before dissipating.

Brennan said rainfall could reach between 3 and 6 inches (7 centimeters and 15 centimeters) in many areas, with some higher amounts in isolated spots. Forecasters warned it could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) — a year’s worth of rain for some areas.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has officials inside California’s emergency preparedness office and teams on standby with food, water and other help.

Hilary is just the latest major climate disaster to wreak havoc across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Hawaii’s island of Maui is still reeling from last week’s blaze that killed over 100 people and ravaged the historic town of Lahaina, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Firefighters in Canada are battling blazes during the nation’s worst fire season on record.

Hilary left a long string of washed-out highways and roads up and down the Baja peninsula in its wake Sunday. Some of the worst damage occurred in the coastal towns of Mulege and Santa Rosalia, on the east side of the peninsula, where a man died Saturday after his family’s vehicle was swept away by a swollen stream. Four other occupants of the vehicle were rescued. Power lines were toppled in many places, and emergency personnel were working to restore power and reach those cut off by the storm.

In California, evacuation warnings were issued for Santa Catalina Island, urging residents and beachgoers to leave the tourist destination for the mainland, and for several mountain and foothill communities in San Bernardino County. Orange County sent an alert for anyone living in a wildfire burn scar in the Santa Ana Mountains’ Silverado and Williams canyons.

Los Angeles authorities scrambled to get the homeless off the streets and into shelters, and officials ordered all state beaches in San Diego and Orange counties closed.

Across the region, municipalities ran out of free sandbags and grocery shelves emptied out as residents stockpiled supplies. California’s Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve were closed to keep visitors from becoming stranded amid flooding.

“I urge everyone, everyone in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials,” President Joe Biden said.

Meanwhile, one of several budding storm systems in the Atlantic Ocean became Tropical Storm Emily on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was located far from land, moving west in the open ocean.

Associated Press contributors include Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida; Ignacio Martinez in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Mark Stevenson in Mexico City; and Eugene Garcia in San Diego; Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles; and Seth Borenstein in Washington.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE - Ron Cephas Jones arrives at the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sunday, Sept....

ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

Ron Cephas-Jones, ‘This Is Us’ actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66

Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his role on the NBC television series “This Is Us,” has died at age 66. Jones' manager said Saturday he died from a long-standing pulmonary problem.

14 hours ago

In this photo released by the Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the moon lander Luna-25 automatic ...

Associated Press

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole

Russia's Roscosmos space agency says the Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit, bringing a premature end to the country's first lunar mission since 1976.

14 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Donna Elms wears a Democrat donkey pin while lining up outside in ...

Associated Press

South Dakota Democratic Party ousts state chair who was accused of creating hostile work environment

The South Dakota Democratic Party has ousted Jennifer Slaight-Hansen as state chair amid accusations that she violated party rules and created a hostile work environment for staff.

2 days ago

FILE - The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N...

Associated Press

Hot air balloon pilot with cocaine in his system made a mistake that caused fatal crash, NTSB finds

Federal investigators say a mistake made by a hot air balloon pilot caused a deadly crash in June 2021 in New Mexico.

2 days ago

DOT, WASHINGTON - JULY 23: Smoke rises from the Newell Road Fire on July 23, 2023 in Dot, Washingto...

Associated Press

1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire in eastern Washington state has destroyed at least 185 structures, closed a major highway and left one person dead.

2 days ago

A girl rides her bike past a sign that says "Tourist Keep Out," in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. ...

Associated Press

As Maui rebuilds, residents reckon with tourism’s role in their recovery

About 70% of every dollar generated in Maui can be attributed to tourism, according to the board.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Tropical Storm Hilary menaces Mexico’s Baja coast, southwest US packing deadly rainfall