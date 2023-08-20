Patriots’ Bolden Evaluated, Released From Hospital After Being Carted Off Vs. Packers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots’ rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers on Saturday night.

Isaiah Bolden Released From Hospital

The Patriots said in a statement Sunday that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns to Massachusetts.

Bolden posted a message Sunday morning to the platform as X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking people for their concern.

Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys — I.B (@isaiahbolden23) August 20, 2023

“Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys,” the message said.

The Patriots and Packers mutually agreed to call off the remainder of the game after Bolden’s injury, with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. The team said after the injury that Bolden had movement in all his extremities and was transported to Aurora Bay Medical Center for testing.

The Patriots say they’ve canceled their scheduled joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday’s exhibition game.

Post by @kslsports View on Threads

Patriots-Packers Game Suspended After Bolden Hurt

The Packers hosted the Patriots at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 19.

With 10:38 to go in the fourth quarter, Bolden suffered an injury on a 3rd & 7 play from the Patriots’ 25-yard line.

Bolden, a rookie from Jackson State, was attended to by medical personnel, strapped onto a backboard, and carted off the field.

Bill Belichick, head coach of the Patriots, and Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Packers, both agreed to suspend the contest at the 10:38 mark. Officials called the game after the coaches’ agreement.

Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight’s game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

Upon mutual agreement of both teams, tonight’s game between the New England Patriots & the Green Bay Packers has been suspended. #NEvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 20, 2023

The Patriots provided an update on Bolden shortly after the game ended.

“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game,” the Patriots announced on social media. “He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation,”

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

The Patriots were declared winners by the score of 21-17.

Prior to his injury, Bolden had three total tackles and two solo tackles.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin Collapses On Field, Gets CPR; Game Suspended

Last season, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a regular season game. The contest was suspended for the evening and ultimately not rescheduled for a later date.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.