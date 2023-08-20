Tony Finau Finishes Near Bottom Of Leaderboard At BMW Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied for 37th place on the leaderboard at the 2023 BMW Championship in Illinois.

The BMW Championship was played at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois from August 17-20.

Finau was one of three golfers to tie for 37th place at the event, joining Sepp Straka and Patrick Rodgers.

After struggling with a score of 74 in his opening round of the tournament, Finau recovered nicely on Friday. On Day 2 of the BMW Championship, the golfer shot a 68 and moved up the leaderboard. Finau followed up his 68 with a third round score of 69 to open the weekend. However, the round wasn’t enough for Finau to make up ground on the leaderboard.

Finau closed out the event by shooting a fourth round of 71. On Sunday, August 20, Finau recorded four birdies and five bogeys.

He finished the tournament two over par.

Since he won the Mexico Open in April, Finau has posted finishes of T23, T72, missed cut, T32, T45, missed cut, missed cut, T7, 64th place, and T37.

BMW Championship Leaderboard

1. Viktor Hovland (-17)

T2. Matt Fitzpatrick (-15)

T2. Scottie Scheffler (-15)

4. Rory McIlroy (-12)

T5. Brian Harman (-11)

T5. Max Homa(-11)

7. Sungjae Im (-10)

T8. Xander Scauffele (-9)

T8. Russell Henley (-9)

The purse for the 2023 BMW Championship was $20 million. Last year’s winner was Patrick Cantlay.

Next up on the PGA Tour schedule is the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The Tour Championship will be held from August 24-27.

