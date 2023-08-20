Rocky Mountain Power prepares for storm left by Hurricane Hilary

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah power crews are getting ready for a major storm heading to the state on Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power said they are monitoring a thunderstorm from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary that’s moving into Utah.

“The weather forecast indicates strong winds and thunderstorms for customers along the Wasatch Front,” the RMP press release stated. “This storm system has the potential to cause weather-related outages, and Rocky Mountain Power has crews ready to respond to restoration efforts.”

RMP reminds Utahns to treat all downed powerlines as active and dangerous. The power company also suggests avoiding downed trees and wires.

If you are experiencing a power outage in RMP’s service area, you can call its customer care at 877-508-5088, use the RMP app, or text OUT to 759677.