Police: Man claims he’s a ‘good Samaritan’ after trying to meet up with an underage girl

Aug 20, 2023, 8:39 PM

Handcuffs...

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A California man was arrested after allegedly trying to meet with a 13-year-old girl to have intercourse with them, police say.

Victor Manual Davila, 27, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Friday for felony charges of enticing a minor and rape of a child, according to the affidavit.

According to police, Davila was messaging “online undercover chats” that are made to find people who “sexually exploit children” within the local community.

Davila messaged the undercover officer, saying he was visiting Logan, Utah, and looking for “casual sex,” according to the affidavit.

The undercover officer told Davila they were a 13-year-old girl and he continued to talk to them, expressing he would like to have sex.

“(Davila) expressed trepidation about the ‘risk,’ ‘narc cops,’ and ‘catching a case,'” the affidavit stated. “The persona suggested to (Davila) that he (should) not meet her for sex then, but he said he still would.”

Logan police officers arranged a meet-up with Davila, where he was arrested without incident.

According to the affidavit, police found a smartphone on Davila where he consented to a search of the phone, and chats with the undercover officer were found.

After being read his Miranda rights, Davila admitted to chatting with the officer and knowing they were underage but stated his “actual intention was to just talk to and educate the child, and that he was a ‘good Samaritan,'” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated since Davila has family ties to the Logan community and travels frequently, police worry about him fleeing their jurisdiction if he was released on bail.

According to the affidavit, the charge of rape of a child is “attempted,” but the system police used had no way to enter that attribute.

 

 

