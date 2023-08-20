On The Site:
Local Players Impress During Second Week Of NFL Preseason

Aug 20, 2023, 8:30 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the second week of the 2023 NFL preseason.

Locals In The NFL – Preseason Week 2 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles tied the Cleveland Browns, 18-18, on Thursday, August 17.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Cardinals suffered a 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman and the Cardinals suffered a 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (1-0-1)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles in Atlanta’s 13-13 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens played at the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Preseason Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 26 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back and the Ravens played at the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Preseason Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 26 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (1-1)

The former Utah tight end had three receptions for 45 yards in Buffalo’s 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Eric Rowe – Cornerback – Carolina Panthers (0-2)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackle in Carolina’s 21-19 loss to the New York Giants on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (1-1)

The former Utah defensive back did not play in Chicago’s 24-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)

The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles, seven solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in Cleveland’s 18-18 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 17.

Next Preseason Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

 

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (0-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 21-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (0-2)

The former Utah wide receiver suffered a torn Achilles in training camp and will miss the entire 2023 season because of the injury. Denver suffered a 21-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (1-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Lions suffered a 25-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

The former Utah defensive back did not play in Indianapolis’ 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

The former Utah kicker was 1/1 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

The former Utah running back is currently recovering from a broken arm and did not play in Indianapolis’ 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0)

The former Utah linebacker did not play in Jacksonville’s 25-7 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 26 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)

The former Utah tight end and the Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams, 34-17, on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (1-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman is currently on New York’s Injured/Reserve list and did not play in the Jets’ 13-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Saturday, August 26 at 4 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – New York Jets (1-2)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New York’s 13-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Saturday, August 26 at 4 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 31.7 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 21-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (2-0)

The former Utah linebacker had four total tackles and one solo tackle in New Orleans’ 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 20.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1)

The former Utah wide receiver did not play in Philadelphia’s 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 17.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker and the Commanders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back and the Commanders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Commanders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

The former BYU player and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Ty’Son Williams – Running Back – Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

The former BYU running back did not play in Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (1-0-1)

The former BYU running back had one carry for a one-yard loss in Atlanta’s 13-13 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Buffalo Bills (1-1)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Buffalo’s 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-2)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Panthers suffered a 21-19 loss to the New York Giants on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)

The former BYU linebacker did not play in Cleveland’s 18-18 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 17.

Next Preseason Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

D’Angelo Mandell – Cornerback – Dallas Cowboys (0-2)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle and one pass breakup in Dallas’ 22-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 26 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

James Empey – Offensive Lineman – Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Packers suffered a 21-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman recovered a fumble in Indianapolis’ 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0)

The former BYU defensive back had two tackles and a pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 25-7 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 26 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

The former BYU tight end had two receptions for 30 yards in Kansas City’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

The former BYU defensive back did not play in Los Angeles’ 22-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 20.

Next Preseason Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (0-2)

The former BYU wide receiver did not play in Los Angeles’ 34-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (1-1)

The former BYU running back had 11 rushes for 47 yards in Miami’s 28-3 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, August 19. Brooks also had one catch for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Next Preseason Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 26 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

 

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

The former BYU quarterback was 4/7 passing for 49 yards in Minnesota’s 24-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

The former BYU defensive lineman did not play in Minnesota’s 24-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Taysom Hill – Tight End – New Orleans Saints (2-0)

The former BYU quarterback did not play in New Orleans’ 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 20.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (2-0)

The former BYU running back did not play in New Orleans’ 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 20.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (1-2)

The former BYU quarterback was 9/13 passing for 70 yards in New York’s 13-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19. Wilson also ran the ball two times for 41 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Saturday, August 26 at 4 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Pittsburgh’s 27-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

The former BYU linebacker had three total tackles and two solo tackles in San Francisco’s 21-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former BYU wide receiver and the Commanders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Former Utah State Aggies

Brian Cobbs – Wide Receiver – Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver did not play in Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-2)

The former Utah State wide receiver did not play in Carolina’s 21-19 loss to the New York Giants on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (1-1)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 24-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-1-1)

The former Utah State defensive back had five total tackles, three solo, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Cincinnati’s 13-13 with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Calvin Tyler Jr. – Running Back – Cincinnati Bengals (0-1-1)

The former Utah State running back and the Bengals tied the Atlanta Falcons, 13-13, on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The former Utah State quarterback was 5/8 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 21-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday, August 19. Love also ran the ball twice for 11 yards.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 21-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Darwin Thompson – Running Back – Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)

The former Utah State running back had two carries for 15 yards in Las Vegas’ 34-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – New York Jets (1-2)

The former Utah State linebacker had five total tackles and three solo tackles in New York’s 13-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Saturday, August 26 at 4 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

The former Utah State linebacker did not play in Seattle’s 22-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver had two receptions for 13 yards in Tampa Bay’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets on Saturday, August 19. Thompkins also returned one kickoff for 16 yards and two punts for a total of four yards.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 26 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (1-1)

The former Weber State defensive back had three tackles in Buffalo’s 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (0-2)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had one tackle, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hit in Los Angeles’ 34-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (2-0)

The former Weber State wide receiver did not play in New Orleans’ 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, August 20.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles tied the Cleveland Browns, 18-18, on Thursday, August 17.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (1-1)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman did not play in Chicago’s 24-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills, 27-15, on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Former High School Standouts

Noah Togiai – Tight End – Arizona Cardinals (Hunter/Oregon State) (1-1)

The former Hunter standout had one reception for eight yards in Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (1-0-1)

The former Judge Memorial standout had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Atlanta’s 13-13 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (1-1)

The former Orem standout had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Chicago’s 24-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-1-1)

The former Bingham standout had two tackles in Cincinnati’s 13-13 with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 18.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (1-1-1)

The former East standout had one tackle in Cleveland’s 18-18 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 17.

Next Preseason Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Dallas Cowboys (Brighton/Stanford) (0-2)

The former Brighton standout had one reception for a two-yard loss in Dallas’ 22-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 26 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (1-1)

The former Desert Hills standout did not play in Detroit’s 25-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (1-1)

The former Bingham standout had two receptions for 10 yards in Houston’s 28-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (1-1)

The former Orem standout did not play in Los Angeles’ 22-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 20.

Next Preseason Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (2-0)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams, 34-17, on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Oklahoma State) (2-0)

The former East standout had one carry for 62 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 27-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

 

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (1-1)

The former Olympus standout had three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 21-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (2-0)

The former Highland standout did not play in Seattle’s 22-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 19.

Next Preseason Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL+

Marcus Kemp – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (Layton/Hawaii) (1-0)

The former Layton standout and the Commanders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 p.m. (MDT) on NFL+

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

Local Players Impress During Second Week Of NFL Preseason