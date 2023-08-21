5 horses rescued from trailer rollover crash on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters say five horses were rescued from a trailer that rolled on Interstate 215 Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. and forced state troopers to close all southbound I-215 lanes near North Temple.

Sgt. Chris Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol said one person in the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash. Troopers were not sure what caused the crash.

First responders were able to get the horses out of the trailer, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department thanked FedEx for “an impromptu corral.” All five horses were taken by Salt Lake County animal control officers to an area veterinarian in good condition.

The crash temporarily closed SB I-215, which led to major delays during the morning commute as all drivers were forced to exit onto westbound I-80, heading toward the Salt Lake airport. All lanes were cleared by 6 a.m.

I-215 SB at I-80 is now OPEN! But residual delays remain between 2200 North and the WB I-80 Interchange: https://t.co/DyFdiMGrHa pic.twitter.com/A7RmeHA59M — Heather Kelly (@KSLHeatherKelly) August 21, 2023