On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6

Aug 21, 2023, 7:30 AM

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal nurse in...

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others. Lucy Letby was charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, when she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. (Cheshire Constabulary via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Cheshire Constabulary via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DANICA KIRKA AND BRIAN MELLEY


LONDON (AP) — A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted “the cruelty and calculation” of her actions.

Lucy Letby, who refused to appear in court to face grieving parents who spoke of their anger and anguish, was given the most severe sentence possible under British law, which does not allow the death penalty.

Justice James Goss said that the number of killings and attempts and the nature of the murders by a neonatal nurse entrusted with care for the most fragile babies provided the “exceptional circumstances” required to impose a so-called “whole-life order,” which is exceptionally rare.

“There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your action,” Goss said. “During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”

Following 22 days of deliberation, a jury at Manchester Crown Court convicted Letby, 33, of killing the babies over a yearlong period that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents.

The victims died in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

“I don’t think we will ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured till she had no fight left in her and everything she went through over her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her come home where she belonged,” the mother of a girl identified as Child I said in a statement read in court.

Prosecutor Nicholas Johnson said Letby deserved a “whole-life tariff” for “sadistic conduct” and premeditated crimes.

Defense lawyer Ben Myers said Letby maintained her innocence and that there was nothing he could add that would be able to reduce her sentence.

Letby’s absence, which is allowed in British courts during sentencing, fueled anger from the families of the victims, who wanted her to listen to statements about the devastation caused by her crimes.

“You thought it was your right to play God with our children’s lives,” the mother of twins, one of whom was murdered and the other whom Letby tried to kill, said in a statement to the court.

Politicians and victim advocates have called for changes in the law to force criminals to appear for sentencing after several high-profile convicts chose not to face their victims in recent months.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who called the crimes “shocking and harrowing,” said his government would bring forward in “due course” its plan to require convicts to attend their sentencings.

“It’s cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first-hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones,” Sunak said.

During Letby’s 10-month trial, prosecutors said that in 2015 the hospital started to see a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or suffering sudden declines in their health for no apparent reason.

Some suffered “serious catastrophic collapses” but survived after help from medical staff.

Letby was on duty in all of the cases, with prosecutors describing her as a “constant malevolent presence” in the neonatal unit when the children collapsed or died. The nurse harmed babies in ways that were difficult to detect, and she persuaded colleagues that their collapses and deaths were normal, they said.

Senior doctors said over the weekend that they had raised concerns about Letby as early as October 2015 and that children might have been saved if managers had taken their concerns seriously.

Dr. Stephen Brearey, head consultant at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, told the Guardian newspaper that deaths could arguably have been avoided as early as February 2016 if executives had “responded appropriately” to an urgent meeting request from concerned doctors.

Letby was finally removed from frontline duties in late June of 2016. She was arrested at her home in July 2018.

An independent inquiry will be conducted into what happened at the hospital and how staff and management responded to the spike in deaths.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

People line up in Yellowknife to register for an evacuation flight on August 17. Mandatory Credit: ...

Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Thousands scramble to evacuate in Canada as over 200 ‘unprecedented’ wildfires burn

Thousands of residents are rushing to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as more than 200 fires burn.

4 days ago

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal nurse in...

Sylvia Hui and Brian Melley

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing 7 babies

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.

4 days ago

FILE: People gather at a popular Eiffel Tower viewing spot on March 29, 2023 in Paris, France. The ...

Niamh Kennedy

Man arrested after jumping off Eiffel Tower with a parachute

Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute on Thursday, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

5 days ago

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about...

Hyung-Jin Kim, Associated Press

North Korea asserts US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned with American society

North Korea says a U.S. soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after being disillusioned at the inequality of American society.

7 days ago

Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a te...

Associated Press

Heavy rains, floods, landslides kill at least 48, many others trapped in India’s Himalayan region

Indian officials say heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in the country's Himalayan region, leaving at least 48 people dead and many others trapped.

8 days ago

Former Assembly member and Ecuador presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, speaks to journa...

Jonny Hallam, Ana Maria Cañizares, Karol Suarez, Helen Regan and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated at campaign event

A candidate in Ecuador’s upcoming presidential election, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated at a campaign event in the capital Wednesday.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6