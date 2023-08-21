On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

OmniTeq, Gabb Wireless to bring thousands of new jobs to Utah

Aug 21, 2023, 7:49 AM

The Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity on Wednesday awarded post-performance tax reductions ...

The Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity on Wednesday awarded post-performance tax reductions to two companies set to bring thousands of jobs to Utah. (Carter Williams/KSL.com)

(Carter Williams/KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY LOGAN STEFANICH, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity on Wednesday awarded post-performance tax reductions to two companies set to bring thousands of jobs to Utah.

OmniTeq, a Texas-based software development company with focuses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and more will be relocating its company headquarters to Davis County.

Meanwhile, Gabb Wireless, the Utah-based company that makes safe smartphone options for kids, is expanding its Lehi operations.

The incentives offered to the two companies stem from Utah’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing program.

Here’s a breakdown of what both companies will be adding to the Utah economy and job market.

OmniTeq

The biggest of the two investments, OmniTeq is projected to add upwards of 4,000 high-paying jobs to Davis County over 10 years.

“We congratulate OmniTeq on its decision to expand operations and relocate its headquarters to Utah,” said Ryan Starks, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, in a statement. “The company pushes the boundaries of innovation and will mesh well with Utah’s data-centric industries. Utah’s deeply skilled and knowledgeable talent pool will greatly benefit the significant number of jobs the company plans to create.”

Additionally, OmniTeq is projected to generate over $33 million in new state tax revenue over the 10-year timeline.

“OmniTeq is a terrific addition to Northern Utah’s rich aerospace and defense sector,” said Chris Roybal, president of the Northern Utah Economic Alliance, in a statement. “With its impressive growth schedule, we look forward to matching our significant labor pool in aerospace, (artificial intelligence) and software development to the company’s mission.”

In July, Brandon Fugal, a real estate mogul and lifelong Pleasant Grove resident joined OmniTeq’s board of directors.

Gabb Wireless

While not quite as big as OmniTeq’s Utah investment, Gabb Wireless’ Lehi expansion is projected to add over 700 new jobs over a 10-year span.

Gabb Wireless provides safe technology for kids, notably cellphones and smartwatches that come with its software, which eliminates the distractions of social media and games while still letting the device function as a tool for communication.

“It is an honor to be expanding in Utah and to be involved with the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity,” said Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb, in a statement. “I’m proud to stand with over 200 Utah employees who are committed to growing our company here and proactively contributing to the economic footprint of our great state. Our mission will always be to build safe tech for kids, teens and families to protect them from the dangers and addictions of social media and too much screen time. Our Gabb technologies and services will continue to add to the fabric of our Utah business community. There is no better place to establish and grow a mission-driven business than the Beehive State.”

Gabb Wireless is projected to generate just over $15 million in new state tax revenue over 10 years.

“Lehi city is excited to welcome the new headquarters of Gabb Wireless to our great city,” said Marlin Eldred, economic development director for Lehi, in a statement. “It encompasses the entrepreneurial spirit that drives technology innovation in the heart of Silicon Slopes.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Corner Canyon High School Sign (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Corner Canyon High launches new school year with new tech

Canyon School District is coming back to school with newly implemented new camera technology in hallways and on buses to keep students safer this year.

12 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

St. George police searching for drive-by shooting suspect

A stolen car was identified as the vehicle in a drive-by shooting in St. George. The suspect has yet to be taken into custody.

12 hours ago

(Google Earth Pro)...

Eliza Pace

Clearfield company where man was killed by equipment had series of OSHA violations

Utility Trailer Manufacturing, the company where a man was killed while working Wednesday, has had seven Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations and four accidents since 2017.

12 hours ago

In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire o...

Josh Ellis

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1M to Red Cross for Maui wildfire relief

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts after wildfires devastated communities across Maui.

12 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Michael Houck

Police: Man claims he’s a ‘good Samaritan’ after trying to meet up with an underage girl

A California man was arrested after allegedly attempting to have sex with an underage girl in Logan, police say.

2 days ago

Eric Rea, Podium.com CEO, listens to John Warnock, Adobe founder, during the Silicon Slopes Tech Su...

Matt Brooks, KSL.com and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Adobe co-founder, U alum, John Warnock dies at 82

Adobe co-founder and University of Utah alumni John Warnock died on Saturday at age 82, Adobe confirmed in a statement Sunday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

OmniTeq, Gabb Wireless to bring thousands of new jobs to Utah