BYU Football Asking Fans To Stripe LaVell Edwards Stadium For Opener

PROVO, Utah – BYU football wants their Big 12 era to begin with a memorable night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The season-opening game for BYU is against Sam Houston on September 2. To ring in the Big 12 for BYU football, BYU Ticket Office is asking fans to stripe LaVell Edwards Stadium in royal blue and white.

The section where fans’ seats land inside the LES seating map assigns the color designation. BYU’s student section, The ROC, is being asked to wear royal blue.

History of BYU football striping LaVell Edwards Stadium

It’s been ten years since BYU last pulled off a stripe the stadium event at LES for a football game against Georgia Tech. The 2013 Georgia Tech game also saw the team wear uniforms that said “Tradition, Spirit, Honor” on the back.

Before the Georgia Tech game, BYU had a striping of LES in 2012 versus Hawaii, Taysom Hill’s first start at quarterback.

But those striping the stadium events were with navy blue and white. This will be the first time BYU tries to pull off a striping of the stadium with royal blue.

What color to wear at BYU games

When BYU doesn’t hold a special event, they ask fans to wear royal blue for the rest of the games.

Based on the seating chart on BYU’s ticket office, tickets are still available in the North and South endzones.

Kickoff for BYU versus Sam Houston will occur at 8:15 p.m. (MT) and be televised on FS1 on September 2, along with the radio broadcast on KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

