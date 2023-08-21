St. George police searching for drive-by shooting suspect

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A stolen vehicle was involved in a drive-by shooting outside a St. George home early Monday morning, according to police. The suspect in the vehicle has yet to be located.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 2940 E Street and 110 North Circle. Several shots had been fired at one house from a car. No injuries were reported.

Detectives identified the stolen vehicle from video surveillance footage. Shortly afterward, police located the car and pursued the vehicle but eventually lost sight of it.

The car was later abandoned by the suspect and located by police. It is currently being processed by detectives for further evidence.

Officers are asking for any information about the car, the suspect, or the incident to be relayed to them via their line at 435-627-4300. Police are asking to reference incident number 23P022066.