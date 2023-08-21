How To Watch Game Night Live: Stansbury Stallions @ Ridgeline Riverhawks

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 high school football season is officially underway and Game Night Live is back for Week 3 with a compelling matchup between the Ridgeline Riverhawks and Stansbury Stallions.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week 3

Stansbury Stallions @ Ridgeline Riverhawks

In a game scheduled to be played at Maverik Stadium, home of the Utah State Aggies, the Ridgeline Riverhawks (2-0) will host the Stansbury Stallions (1-1) on Friday, August 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. (MT).

Stansbury enters this game trying to right the ship after suffering a 23-8 loss at home to the Green Canyon Wolves. Stallions QB Coleman Dearden completed 11-of-32 passes for 148 yards, throwing two interceptions and a touchdown along the way. Running back Tyson Ferry shined against the Wolves, gaining 148 yards on 23 carries. Defensively, Luke Daynes (12 tackles) and Easton Baker (10 tackles) finished with double-digit stops.

The Riverhawks look to remain perfect in August after defeating the Riverton Silverwolves 25-21 last week. QB Nate Dahle went 23-for-33 through the air for 330 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one interception. Running back JT White carried the ball 40 times, gaining 174 yards and finding the end zone twice. Receivers Hunter Knighton (6/111 yds) and Graham Livingston (13/191 yds) each topped the century mark in receiving yards. Livingston and Krew Jones caught touchdown passes from Dahle.

