USU Tailback Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Aug 21, 2023, 11:27 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State sophomore running back Robert Briggs Jr. has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

Now in its 11th year, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is presented to the top offensive player in Division I football who meets the following criteria: 1) Born in Texas; 2) Graduated from a Texas high school; 3) Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I college in Texas.

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Briggs ran for more than 3,300 yards and scored 43 touchdowns at Bellville High School in Texas. A dual threat out of the backfield, Briggs added 68 catches for another 1,357 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air.

In his first appearance as an Aggie, Briggs earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week recognition and set the school record for rushing yards by a true freshman in their first-ever game, rushing for 85 yards on 10 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown in a win over the Connecticut Huskies. He went on to play ten games, finishing with 353 yards on 74 carries

Briggs was named to the Athlon Sports preseason Third-Team All-Mountain West for 2023.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff. The Hawkeyes ended 2022 with a 21-0 shutout against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl to finish the season at 8-5.

Every Utah State football game can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

USU Tailback Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List