On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #46 Jae Crowder

Aug 21, 2023, 11:37 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 46 is forward Jae Crowder.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Jae Crowder’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 46 – Jae Crowder

Acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, Crowder was an immediate contributor off the bench for a Jazz team looking for additional toughness and floor spacing in the frontcourt.

Though he struggled with his efficiency, Crowder became a fan favorite during his season and a half in Utah averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 27 minutes per game.

The bruising forward also appeared in 16 playoff games during his Jazz tenure where he averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 28 minutes including five starts.


The son of former Jazzman Corey Crowder, Jae played the second-fewest games of any player to be named the Jazz top 50 players in franchise history.

In 2019, the Jazz redirected Crowder to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for point guard Mike Conley.

After leaving the Jazz, Crowder became an instrumental piece on two Finals teams with Miami and Phoenix but has yet to earn an NBA title.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Harlan: Utah Athletics Is In A Great Spot

Utah Athletics is preparing for some big changes and athletic director Mark Harlan says the Utes are in a "great spot" to handle it.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USU Tailback Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Utah State sophomore running back Robert Briggs has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trio Of Aggies Recognized By Polynesian Football Hall Of Fame

Three Utah State football players have been named on the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Stansbury Stallions @ Ridgeline Riverhawks

Game Night Live is back for Week 3 with a compelling matchup between the Ridgeline Riverhawks and Stansbury Stallions.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Asking Fans To Stripe LaVell Edwards Stadium For Opener

For the first time in a decade, BYU is looking to stripe LaVell Edwards Stadium.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2016 World Series Hero Keeping Dream Alive In Minors

Who was the man on the mound when the Chicago Cubs knocked off the then Cleveland Indians in a 2016 World Series game seven for the ages? 

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #46 Jae Crowder