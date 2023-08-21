Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #46 Jae Crowder

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 46 is forward Jae Crowder.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Jae Crowder’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 46 – Jae Crowder

Acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, Crowder was an immediate contributor off the bench for a Jazz team looking for additional toughness and floor spacing in the frontcourt.

Though he struggled with his efficiency, Crowder became a fan favorite during his season and a half in Utah averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 27 minutes per game.

The bruising forward also appeared in 16 playoff games during his Jazz tenure where he averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 28 minutes including five starts.



The son of former Jazzman Corey Crowder, Jae played the second-fewest games of any player to be named the Jazz top 50 players in franchise history.

In 2019, the Jazz redirected Crowder to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for point guard Mike Conley.

After leaving the Jazz, Crowder became an instrumental piece on two Finals teams with Miami and Phoenix but has yet to earn an NBA title.

