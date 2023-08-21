USC’s Caleb Williams, Michigan’s Corum Top AP Preseason All-Americans

On The Site:
ASSOCIATED PRESS – Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team players who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Monday.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their stellar 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by voters in the AP Top 25.

Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive backs Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Williams was named the AP Player of the Year before he won the Heisman last year, his first at USC after transferring from Oklahoma.

Corum was a Heisman contender last year until a late-season injury and returns to lead the second-ranked Wolverines, who are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. Michigan guard Zak Zinter was also selected to the first team.

The Wolverines, along with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Iowa, LSU and Washington each had two first-team selections.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 players on the first team and the Southeastern Conference was next with seven.

The Pac-12 had five first-team selections, led by Williams and including Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and cornerback for coach Deion Sanders.

FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Caleb Williams, third-year, Southern California.
Running backs — Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, second-year, Mississippi.
Tackles — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State.
Guards — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan.
Center — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.
Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, fourth-year. Washington; Emeka Egbuka, third-year, Ohio State.
All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado.
Kicker — Joshua Karty, fourth-year, Stanford.

DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State; Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington.
Interior linemen — Jer’Zhan Newton, fifth-year, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, third-year, Cincinnati.
Linebackers — Harold Perkins, second-year, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, third-year, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State.
Cornerbacks — Kool-aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama; Kalen King, third-year, Penn State.
Safeties — Kam Kinchens, third-year, Miami; Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia.
Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa.
Punter — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.

SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Drake Maye, third-year, North Carolina.
Running backs — Rahecaleb im Sanders, third-year, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, third-year, Wisconsin.
Tackles — JC Latham, third-year, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., second-year, Texas.
Guards — Donovan Jackson, third-year, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, fifth-year, Boston College.
Center — Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia.
Tight end — Oronde Gadsden, third-year, Syracuse.
Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas; Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Jacob Cowing, fifth-year, Arizona.
All-purpose player — Will Shipley, third-year, Clemson.
Kicker — John Hoyland, third-year, Wyoming.

DEFENSE
Edge rushers — J.T. Tuimoloau, third-year, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.
Interior linemen — Tyler Davis, fifth-year, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, third-year, LSU.
Linebackers — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson; Barrett Carter, third-year, Clemson; Cedric Gray, fourth-year, North Carolina.
Cornerbacks — Josh Newton, sixth-year, TCU; Ben Morrison, second-year, Notre Dame.
Safeties — Calen Bullock, third-year, Southern California; Javon Bullard, third-year, Georgia.
Defensive back — Will Johnson, second-year, Michigan.
Punter — Kai Kroeger, fourth-year, South Carolina.

