60 in 60: #10 Utah’s Keaton Bills (Offensive Line)

Aug 21, 2023, 1:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #10 is Utah’s Keaton Bills (OL).

Utah’s Keaton Bills

Bills is a junior offensive lineman from Draper, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Bills was ranked as the No. 2 defensive end in Utah and the No. 15 overall prospect in Utah. At Corner Canyon, Bills made the Deseret News 4A first-team all-state, the Salt Lake Tribune all-state second-team as a defensive lineman, and an honorable mention as an offensive lineman. He was also a three-time all-region selection and the Region 7 Defensive MVP in 2015.

In 2019 and 2020, Bills saw action in seven games for the Utes. In 2021, he played in 12 games (8 starts) at left guard.

Last season, Bills played in all 14 games and was a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention. Bills helped hold down the left side of a Utes offensive line that only allowed 1.07 sacks per game. He also helped Utah rush for 217.6 yards per game, which was the 11th-best in college football (second in the Pac-12).

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

