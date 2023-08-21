TV Announcers Revealed For BYU Football Opener Against Sam Houston

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU football game of the Big 12 era against Sam Houston will be televised on FS1.

We’ve known about that television designation since May. But we didn’t know who would be calling the action.

Fox Sports announced who the announcers would be for the catfight between the Cougars and Bearkats.

The play-by-play announcer will be Alex Faust. Alongside Faust is former USC standout Petros Papadakis as the analyst.

Papadakis, Faust are calling their second BYU football game together

Faust and Papadakis were on the call for BYU’s game against Stanford last November. BYU won that game 35-26 in its final regular season contest as an Independent program.

Papadakis also was on the call for the Boise State game in 2022 and 2020, both BYU victories.

The late-night FOX crew of Faust and Papadakis is entering their second season together in the booth.

BYU has never had a home game at LaVell Edwards Stadium televised on a FOX platform. The Sam Houston contest kicking off at 8:15 p.m. (MT), will be the first in program history.

Big 12 games on FOX and ESPN

FOX is now an option to television BYU’s home games as part of the Big 12’s media rights contract. Along with FOX, ESPN is also a media rights partner with the league.

That partnership was re-upped, beginning with the 2025 season and running through 2031.

BYU’s second home game against Southern Utah will air on ESPN Plus. Then the third home game of the inaugural Big 12 season will be against Cincinnati on Friday, September 29, on ESPN. Announcers for those matchups will be announced at a later date.

Along with the television broadcast, you can listen to the BYU football radio broadcast on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) with the KSL Sports Zone’s own Hans Olsen as the new analyst.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

