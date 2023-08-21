Kansas State Coach: Ques Glover Left BYU Over ‘Lack Of Trust, Not A Lack Of NIL’

SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang said that new Wildcats guard Ques Glover transferred from BYU due to a “lack of trust” and “not a lack of NIL.”

Tang spoke about Glover on Monday, August 21. The former BYU guard left Mark Pope’s team and entered the transfer portal in early August.

Glover decided to join Tang’s team on August 15.

Following the guard’s departure from BYU and into the portal, Pope gave a reason for why Glover left.

“It was all NIL,” Pope said.

On Monday, Tang refuted that statement in a video shared by Derek Young of On3 Sports. Tang also said Pope would agree with him that Glover didn’t leave because of NIL.

“To correct this thing, his [Glover] family and him decided to leave because of a lack of trust, not lack of NIL,” Tang said. “These young men are promised things going in and when they get there when it’s not delivered or they don’t see the ability — if there’s a lack of trust in one area, it spreads to all areas, okay. And so it wasn’t an NIL movement it was a trust movement and he just didn’t feel like they could do what they said they were gonna do and I think Coach Pope would be willing to that also.”

Kansas State HC Jerome Tang raves about new guard transfer Ques Glover and shared that he believed he became available not because of a lack of NIL but a lack of trust. Enjoys the heck out of he and his family as people. pic.twitter.com/Z9CQhAk3ro — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) August 21, 2023

RELATED: BYU Basketball Lands Transfer Portal Guard Ques Glover

Mark Pope Shoulders Blame For Loss Of Ques Glover

Glover, who was signed to play for BYU in May but then re-entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, is committed to finishing his collegiate career with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Glover left BYU under unusual circumstances. BYU was going through practices in preparation for their foreign tour to Italy and Croatia that began on August 18. Glover was part of some of those practices until he re-entered the Transfer Portal.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound guard could do that outside a portal window because he is a graduate transfer. Glover re-entered the portal and is now with Jerome Tang and Kansas State.

Pope said that Glover’s sudden departure was “all” due to NIL.

#BYU coach Mark Pope is thinking about NIL for 35-40% of his day. He discussed the loss of guard Ques Glover over NIL.#BYUHoops https://t.co/KJxe2NFeZg — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 12, 2023

“I was super sad about it. He’s a beautiful young man, a perfect fit for BYU, an enormously talented player with a ton of miles,” Pope said last Friday. “So we’re really sad to lose him, for sure.”

Last season at Samford, Glover averaged 14.7 points, 2.1 assists, and shot nearly 40% from three-point range. Before two years at Samford, Glover played two seasons in the SEC at Florida.

BYU will have an opportunity to face Glover as the Cougars are scheduled to meet Kansas State in Provo and Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats are one of five teams that BYU landed two games against in their inaugural Big 12 conference schedule.

Dates for those matchups will be announced at a later date.

Ques Glover left BYU for NIL reasons

The loss of Glover leaves BYU with two scholarships available on the 2023-24 roster. Pope didn’t seem too pressed to fill those spots for several reasons. One, it’s late in the transfer cycle to add an impact player, and two, he likes his current roster.

#BYU coach Mark Pope on the sudden departure of Ques Glover to the portal.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/NVMhcRxv7P — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 11, 2023

Pope did note that if they add someone this late in the cycle, it will have to be “somebody that’s special.” That would mean a player with a “really special upside” or a “one-year guy to give some physicality on the front line.”

Another option would be finding another guard to replace the departure of Glover to provide a solid ball-handling skill set.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.