On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

FDA approves first vaccine to protect newborns from RSV

Aug 21, 2023, 4:54 PM

The FDA approved Pfizer's maternal vaccine to protect newborns from RSV. (CNN)...

The FDA approved Pfizer's maternal vaccine to protect newborns from RSV. (CNN)

(CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JAMIE GUMBRECHT, CNN


CNN

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the first vaccine that protects newborns from respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. The vaccine, made by Pfizer, is given to mothers late in their pregnancies and provides protection to infants through their first six months of life.

In a trial of more than 7,000 pregnant people and their infants, the vaccine, named Abrysvo, cut the risk that infants needed to see a doctor or be admitted to the hospital.

RSV is a common illness and major cause of hospitalization in infants and the elderly each year. It typically hits hardest during the winter months, and the last RSV season was longer and more severe than usual, overwhelming children’s hospitals.

“RSV is a common cause of illness in children, and infants are among those at highest risk for severe disease, which can lead to hospitalization,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “This approval provides an option for healthcare providers and pregnant individuals to protect infants from this potentially life-threatening disease.”

After decades of study and failed attempts at developing RSV vaccines, there are now several offerings to protect against the virus, including a recently approved antibody shot that can be given to all infants after birth and new vaccines for people 60 and older.

“ABRYSVO’s approval as the first and only maternal immunization to help protect newborns immediately at birth through six months from RSV marks a significant milestone for the scientific community and for public health,” Annaliesa Anderson, Pfizer’s senior vice president and chief scientific officer for vaccine research and development, said in a statement.

Pfizer has said that maternal vaccination could prevent up to 16,000 hospitalizations and more than 300,000 visits to the doctor due to RSV each year, if the vaccine were universally applied.

Still, the vaccine, given from 32 to 36 weeks of gestational age, does not provide long-term protection. For the first three months after birth, the vaccine was 82% effective at preventing severe RSV disease and 57% effective at keeping babies from needing to see the doctor because of an RSV infection. By six months after birth, the vaccine was 69% effective at preventing severe RSV disease and 51% effective at preventing a doctor’s visit for RSV-related breathing problems. After about six months, it was about as effective as a placebo at keeping babies from the doctor’s office.

Earlier this year, the FDA’s vaccine advisers voted unanimously that the vaccine was effective and 10-4 that data supported its safety. An agency analysis found that there was a slightly higher proportion of preterm birth in babies whose mothers received the RSV vaccine compared with those who got a placebo: 5.7% vs. 4.7%, respectively. The difference was not considered statistically significant, so it could be due to chance.

Pfizer said it plans a large postmarket safety study that will use large databases of commercial claims data, including Medicaid data, to help evaluate safety endpoints – including preterm birth – in everyone who gets the vaccine.

The company is also studying the vaccine in higher-risk children ages 2 to 18 and adults age 18 to 60 who are at higher risk for RSV due to underlying medical conditions or who have weakened immune systems.

CNN’s Jen Christensen and Amanda Sealy contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

J. Refugio Gonzalez Almeida holds a ceremonial winning check on the Idaho Lottery's Instagram page....

Kara Nelson, CNN

Utah man won $3 million Idaho lottery jackpot on his birthday, found out a month later

Utah resident, J. Refugio Gonzalez Almeida, bought a winning $3 million Mega Millions lottery ticket Independence Day weekend, but didn’t realize it until a month later.

17 hours ago

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pictured here. Mandatory Credit: Brian McInnis/The Canadi...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Justin Trudeau blasts Facebook for blocking news as Canada’s wildfires rage

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Facebook was “putting corporate profits ahead of people’s safety” as the social media platform continues to block news content while wildfires rage in Canada’s Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

17 hours ago

The Pride Flag at the Pride Festival 2022....

Andy Rose and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Californian store owner allegedly killed over hanging Pride flag, police say

A Southern California clothing store owner was shot and killed after an argument about a rainbow Pride flag hanging outside her business, police said

17 hours ago

driver in water next to his car...

Nouran Salahieh, Joe Sutton, Rob Shackelford and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

Tropical storm Hillary brings historic rainfall, floods and mudslides

Hilary has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone that is still threatening deadly flooding and powerful gusts across parts of the West as it has turned streets into raging rivers, forced some residents to flee and left others in need of rescue.

17 hours ago

Delivery vehicles stand outside a Domino's Pizza store in Moscow, Russia, in 2011. Mandatory Credit...

Hanna Ziady, CNN

Domino’s Pizza will close all 142 stores in Russia

Domino’s Pizza will close all its outlets in Russia, becoming one of the first major Western fast-food chains to exit the country since McDonald’s and Starbucks left more than a year ago.

17 hours ago

Eggo Brunch in a Jar made is with Sugarlands Distilling Company's liqueur. (Kellogg Company/Handout...

Ashley R. Williams, CNN

A waffle you can drink: Eggo releases alcoholic breakfast cocktail

Kellogg’s Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Company partnered to launch a sippable boozy waffle beverage called Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

FDA approves first vaccine to protect newborns from RSV