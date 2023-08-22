How to help Maui families rebuild

LAYTON, Utah — A group of Utahns from Maui are asking everyone to ensure we don’t forget the families after the fires are extinguished.

People like Minette Ngalu, say her Ohana, or close family and friends, were impacted by the Lahaina fire.

“I cry for Lahaina, the home of my family,” Ngalu said

Ngalu’s auntie is still missing and her mother was found dead on the street. The family believes as she was heading for her car to get away.

She said the family split their time between Utah and Maui at their compound. About five extended-family homes were lost.

“What I would call our family compound, where many of my cousins live, those homes are all burned down,” Ngalu said.

She worries about all the people on the island who will need help in the years to come.

“According to the sources that I’ve been in contact with, immediate have been and are being met. They’re overwhelmed,” she said.

Ngalu said she’s hearing people get receiving plenty of immediate supplies that are needed for now, but it’s afterward she worries about.

“How can we make sure that in three years, needs are still being met? Whether it’s emotional. Whether it’s financial,” she said.

She said if you know someone with Ohana in Maui, ask how you can help, and don’t let the support fade.

Many other groups are asking the same, like Help Maui Rise*, one of over a thousand fundraisers compiled by a small group of volunteers that continues to grow. And those volunteers recently announced they’re now getting support from GoFundMe.com to help thoroughly vet those fundraisers daily.

Ngalu believes that if the community can stay together, we can help them overcome this tragedy.

“And you know, like the phoenix, from the ashes come forth, you know, that they come out stronger,” Ngalu said.

You can visit the GoFundMe website* for all approved fundraisers if you wish to donate.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.