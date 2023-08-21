Utah Football Wraps Up Fall Camp, Cam Rising Status Still In Question?

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is a little under two weeks away from hosting the Florida Gators and questions still remain about starting quarterback Cam Rising’s status for the big game.

The Gators announced their decision on Anthony Richardson’s heir nearly two weeks ago, but the Utes have yet to tip their hand one way or another as to who may starting for them.

Rising has been on a tight timeline since his injury in the Rose Bowl earlier this year but has been making strong progress. Still, head coach Kyle Whittingham has been very careful to note that decision would likely come down to the wire and it appears that will very much be the case.

Who Will Be QB1 For Utah Against Florida?

As of Friday, last week, Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig was saying exactly what had been said for all of fall camp- Cam Rising was practicing but limited. When asked about when he would need to think about formulating a different plan in the event Rising wasn’t able to start, Ludwig gave a humorous, but serious answer.

“Uh, spring practice is when we start that process,” Ludwig said. “We will not be caught off guard if that situation doesn’t have clarity soon.”

Ludwig went on to express his confidence in backup quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson to possibly carry load if needed, but never hinted one way or the other which way things were trending.

“Bryson and Nate have both done an outstanding job,” Ludwig said. “Unfortunately, we lost Brandon [Rose] to an injury a week ago and Nate Johnson was a huge benefactor of that getting more reps. He’s really responded well. Bryson, as I’ve said many times before, has a great mastery of the offensive system, but those two young guys have really made the most of this opportunity.”

Kyle Whittingham’s Thoughts On QB1 A Few Days Later

Whittingham seemed to give a bit of an update on where Rising and the backup quarterbacks stand from just a few days ago but without giving any sense as to who may end up starting. Whittingham went on to say that decision likely won’t happen till next week.

“We’ll have to see,” Whittingham said. “It’s a day-by-day thing right now and that’s as good as I can tell you. I can tell you for the two spot Bryson Barnes and Nate are on equal footing right now. Nate has closed the gap and they are exactly in a dead heat at this point.”

As for Rising, instead of getting the same response about him being “limited” Whittingham said he’s “progressed”.

“He’s progressing,” Whittingham said. “He’s progressing through practice.”

So, after reading all of that, what do you think? Who starts game one for the Utes? Let us know in the comments.

