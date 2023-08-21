On The Site:
Ravens’ NFL-Record Preseason Winning Streak Ends With Loss To Commanders

Aug 21, 2023, 10:21 PM

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore RavensNFL-record preseason winning streak ended at 24 with a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Third-string quarterback Jake Fromm led a late drive to set up Joey Slye’s go-ahead 49-yard field goal that gave Washington a 29-28 victory.

The Ravens lost a preseason game for the first time since 2015.

Baltimore backup QB Josh Johnson and newly crowed Washington starter Sam Howell each threw for two touchdowns.

Commanders No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin left the game with a toe injury late in the second quarter.

