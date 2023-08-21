Ravens’ NFL-Record Preseason Winning Streak Ends With Loss To Commanders
Aug 21, 2023, 10:21 PM
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak ended at 24 with a loss to the Washington Commanders.
Third-string quarterback Jake Fromm led a late drive to set up Joey Slye’s go-ahead 49-yard field goal that gave Washington a 29-28 victory.
JOEY SLYE’S KICK IS GOOD.@Commanders end the Ravens preseason win streak! #NFLPreseason #BALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/hGfBTGnWN6
— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
The Ravens lost a preseason game for the first time since 2015.
Baltimore backup QB Josh Johnson and newly crowed Washington starter Sam Howell each threw for two touchdowns.
The streak comes to an end. 😔 pic.twitter.com/6G9AYp4A1o
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2023
Commanders No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin left the game with a toe injury late in the second quarter.
