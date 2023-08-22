On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

More than 200 former Afghan officials and security forces killed since Taliban takeover, UN says

Aug 22, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:36 pm

FILE - Taliban fighters patrol on the road during a celebration marking the second anniversary of t...

FILE - Taliban fighters patrol on the road during a celebration marking the second anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan, in Kandahar, south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. More than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago, according to a U.N. report released Tuesday, Aug. 22. The most targeted groups have been former army, police and intelligence forces, according to the report from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Abdul Khaliq, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Abdul Khaliq, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ISLAMABAD (AP) — More than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago, according to a U.N. report released Tuesday.

The groups most targeted by the Taliban have been former army, police and intelligence forces, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

UNAMA documented at least 800 human rights violations against former Afghan government officials and security forces between Aug. 15, 2021, when the Taliban seized power, and the end of June 2023.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after two decades of war. The U.S.-trained and backed Afghan forces crumbled in the face of the Taliban advance and former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

“Individuals were detained by the de facto (Taliban) security forces, often briefly, before being killed. Some were taken to detention facilities and killed while in custody, others were taken to unknown locations and killed, their bodies either dumped or handed over to family members,” the report said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a press release issued alongside the report that it “presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces.”

“Even more so, given they were assured that they would be not targeted, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust,” Turk said. He urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers — the country’s “de facto authorities” to uphold their “obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account.”

Since their takeover, the Taliban have faced no significant opposition and have avoided internal divisions.

The Taliban-led Afghan foreign ministry dismissed the report, saying it was unaware of any cases of human rights violations committed by Taliban officials or employees.

“Murder without trial, arbitrary arrest, detention, torture, and other acts against human rights by the employees of the security institutions of the Islamic Emirate against the employees and security forces of the previous government have not been reported,” it said in a statement.

The report said former Afghan soldiers were at greatest risk of experiencing human rights violations, followed by police and intelligence officials. Violations were recorded across all 34 provinces, with the greatest number recorded in Kabul, Kandahar and Balkh provinces.

The majority of violations took place in the four months following the Taliban takeover, with UNAMA recording almost half of all extrajudicial killings of former government officials and Afghan security forces during this period. But rights violations continued even after that, with 70 extrajudicial killings recorded in 2022, the report added.

The report documented at least 33 human rights violations against former police officers in southern Kandahar province, accounting for over a quarter of all human rights violations against former police members nationwide.

UNAMA documented at least 14 instances of forced disappearance of former government officials and Afghan security force members.

On Oct. 2, 2021, Alia Azizi, the former head of a women’s prison in western Herat province, did not return home from work and her whereabouts remain unknown. Despite reportedly initiating an investigation into her disappearance, the Taliban have not released any information about her whereabouts, the report said.

The U.N. documented more than 424 arbitrary arrests and detentions of former government officials and members of the Afghan security forces while more than 144 instances of torture and ill-treatment were documented in the report, including beatings with pipes, cables, verbal threats and other abuse.

The Taliban initially promised a general amnesty for those linked to the former government and international forces, but those pledges were not upheld.

The failure of the Taliban authorities “to fully uphold their publicly stated commitment and to hold perpetrators of human rights violations to account may have serious implications for the future stability of Afghanistan,” the report said.

While the Taliban announcement of a general amnesty in August 2021 “was a welcome step, it continues to not be fully upheld, with impunity for human rights violations prevailing,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the head of the U.N. mission in Afghanistan.

She urged the Taliban to show “”a genuine commitment to the general amnesty. This is a crucial step in ensuring real prospects for justice, reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

Despite initial promises of a moderate administration, the Taliban have enforced harsh rules, banning girls’ education after the sixth grade and barring Afghan women from public life and most work, including for nongovernmental organizations and the U.N. The measures recalled the previous Taliban rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, when they also imposed their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

The edicts prompted an international outcry against the already ostracized Taliban, whose administration has not been officially recognized by the U.N. and the international community. ……………..

 

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Avantas village, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northe...

Costas Kantouris and Elena Becatoros

Greek authorities say the bodies of 18 people have been found in area struck by a major wildfire

Authorities say Greek firefighters found the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire burning for days.

15 hours ago

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pictured here. Mandatory Credit: Brian McInnis/The Canadi...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Justin Trudeau blasts Facebook for blocking news as Canada’s wildfires rage

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Facebook was “putting corporate profits ahead of people’s safety” as the social media platform continues to block news content while wildfires rage in Canada’s Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

2 days ago

Delivery vehicles stand outside a Domino's Pizza store in Moscow, Russia, in 2011. Mandatory Credit...

Hanna Ziady, CNN

Domino’s Pizza will close all 142 stores in Russia

Domino’s Pizza will close all its outlets in Russia, becoming one of the first major Western fast-food chains to exit the country since McDonald’s and Starbucks left more than a year ago.

2 days ago

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal nurse in...

Danica Kirka and Brian Melley

British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6

A British judge has sentenced Lucy Letby to spend the rest of her life in prison for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others while working as a neonatal nurse at a hospital in northern England

2 days ago

People line up in Yellowknife to register for an evacuation flight on August 17. Mandatory Credit: ...

Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Thousands scramble to evacuate in Canada as over 200 ‘unprecedented’ wildfires burn

Thousands of residents are rushing to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as more than 200 fires burn.

5 days ago

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal nurse in...

Sylvia Hui and Brian Melley

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing 7 babies

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

More than 200 former Afghan officials and security forces killed since Taliban takeover, UN says