On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Will Utah receive federal funding for major project to improve FrontRunner service?

Aug 22, 2023, 9:10 AM

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, right, speaks with UTA Board of Trustees Chairman Carlton Christensen at Sal...

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, right, speaks with Utah Transit Authority Board of Trustees Chairman Carlton Christensen at Salt Lake Central Station in Salt Lake City on Monday. (Carter Williams/KSL.com)

(Carter Williams/KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney says Utah is already benefiting from the “hundreds of millions of dollars” to help upgrade the state’s aging transportation system from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; however, he contends the federal government has been slow to provide the funds necessary to complete projects that would greatly improve transit service.

That includes Utah Transit Authority’s massive $966 million project to double the amount of double-tracking available along its FrontRunner commuter train line. Romney calls the project “critical for the success of that system,” allowing for 15-minute frequency during peak times and Sunday service — both impossible at the moment because of the length of line that is single-tracked.

The Biden Administration’s proposed 2024 transportation budget includes nearly $317 million toward the project, but Romney says the current way of allocating money for projects is holding the project back. The project is currently expected to be completed by 2029.

“The federal government has been sort of slow-walking it,” he said Monday, as he stood near the entrance at Salt Lake Central Station. “We want to show them that they ought to be looking at our growth as opposed to just looking at our current ridership. If they do that, we’ll be able to get the funds, and this is going to be on our shoulders.”

Romney met with representatives of the Utah Transit Authority and the Utah Department of Transportation Monday morning, learning more about the agencies’ plans to improve public transit operations throughout the growing state. It was the first stop on his short tour around Salt Lake County over the next few days.

The federal government allocated close to $1.3 billion for road, bridge, public transit, port and airport projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a bill that the senator helped craft. It’s also eligible to receive more federal funding for projects like double-tracking FrontRunner.

UTA executives touted the double-tracking project earlier this year as they celebrated the 15th anniversary of the commuter line’s service. They view it as a foundational piece of what they call “FrontRunner 2.0,” explaining in April that they were working with UDOT to analyze the “potential locations of these double track segments” to increase service options.

The project is important for the future of Utah transportation, making it easier for people to opt for the train over roadways because of its 15- to 30-minute service over its current 30- to 60-minute service, said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras, who helps oversee UTA’s capital development.

Braceras said the state has already set aside almost $400 million toward it, along with $75 million set up to purchase low- to no-emission engines, as a part of the large overhaul. He also believes Utah’s investment in the project, so far, on top of help from its congressional delegation and the project’s benefits will make a strong candidate to receive federal funding as early as the 2024 fiscal year.

“I am very optimistic that Utah will get the money,” he told KSL.com, adding that it may just be a matter of how much Utah actually receives from the federal government. “When Washington makes an investment, they want to make sure that projects get done, that they’re built within budget and on schedule. Utah has a history of doing that.”

The proposed budget also includes nearly $55 million for the Midvalley Connector, a UTA bus rapid transit project in Salt Lake County.

The current timeline for projects would still put it on pace to be ready for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics, which both Romney and Braceras said would be a huge boost to Salt Lake City’s bid in addition to their benefits to the growing Wasatch Front. They say the more that’s invested in transit now will help future traffic congestion woes that are projected in the coming decades as more people live in the region.

“We’re growing so fast, we can’t just build roads,” Braceras said. “We need to build transit and we need to build more active transportation.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Lucy and Dean Hess homeschooling with their mother and 3-year-old younger sister. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah mom says her kids are thriving in home school

A Utah mom shares her experience homeschooling her kids and the effects it has on her children, ones she hopes will last them their lives.

11 hours ago

A man driving an SUV that contained passengers without passports, allegedly looking to find work in...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver of SUV full of undocumented workers arrested in Utah for alleged human smuggling

A man driving an SUV that contained passengers without passports, allegedly looking to find work in Denver, has been arrested in Utah for investigation of human smuggling.

11 hours ago

A large prison fight at the Central Utah Correctional Facility on Monday night caused five hospital...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

5 prison inmates hospitalized after fight in Gunnison facility; Utah prisons on lockdown

A large prison fight at the Central Utah Correctional Facility on Monday night sent five inmates to the hospital and put two state prisons on lockdown.

11 hours ago

A screenshot of Salt Lake City police engaging with Nykon Brandon. (Salt Lake City Police)...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

One year on, still no ruling from DA on deaths of 2 Utahns held facedown in handcuffs

The KSL Investigators examine deaths of Utahns who died after being pinned facedown in police custody and why Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor says these sorts of investigations take time.

1 day ago

One of the cases were a driver ran a stop sign on a school bus. (Courtesy: Jordan School District)...

Dan Rascon

Drivers are ignoring stop signs on school buses, Jordan School District officials say

The Jordan School District is sending out a word of warning to drivers on the eve of its first official day back to school.

1 day ago

A line of storms rolls through Salt Lake Valley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Spenser Heaps/ Deseret...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Flood watches, wind advisories issued as Hilary’s remnants eke past Utah

Several flood and high wind advisories remain in effect throughout Utah most of Monday, and even into Tuesday, as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary move through parts of Utah.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Will Utah receive federal funding for major project to improve FrontRunner service?