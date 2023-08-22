On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Driver of SUV full of undocumented workers arrested in Utah for alleged human smuggling

Aug 22, 2023, 10:41 AM

A man driving an SUV that contained passengers without passports, allegedly looking to find work in...

A man driving an SUV that contained passengers without passports, allegedly looking to find work in Denver, has been arrested in Utah for investigation of human smuggling. (FILE/KSL TV)

(FILE/KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man driving an SUV that contained passengers without passports, allegedly looking to find work in Denver, has been arrested in Utah for investigation of human smuggling.

Pascual Jeremias Chan Pastor, 18, was booked into the Iron County Jail early Tuesday,

About 1 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled over an SUV on Interstate 15 in Cedar City for a traffic violation, according to a police booking affidavit,

Eight people plus Pastor were in the vehicle. The trooper found Pastor in the front passenger seat. He told the trooper that he should have been driving but one of the other passengers offered to help, the affidavit states.

“I asked the passenger who the driver was to him and he said his friend, but didn’t know his name,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

Upon further questioning, the trooper learned that Pastor was on his way to Denver because his passengers “wanted to work and didn’t have passports. Pascual admitted that he was getting paid $1,000 to drive the occupants and that it was his second or third trip performing such an activity. He also told me that his friend had set him up with the people to be transported and provided approximately $800 for fuel and expenses for the people being smuggled.”

When investigators checked Pastor’s wallet, they found multiple business cards.

“This business card had a picture of a mini van on it with multiple different destinations such as New York, Nevada (and) Miami. Pascual told me that he had made the business card for driving people that needed rides without passports and charged them different rates for different locations,” according to the affidavit

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Lucy and Dean Hess homeschooling with their mother and 3-year-old younger sister. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah mom says her kids are thriving in home school

A Utah mom shares her experience homeschooling her kids and the effects it has on her children, ones she hopes will last them their lives.

11 hours ago

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, right, speaks with UTA Board of Trustees Chairman Carlton Christensen at Sal...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Will Utah receive federal funding for major project to improve FrontRunner service?

Sen. Mitt Romney says Utah is already benefiting from the "hundreds of millions of dollars" to help upgrade the state's aging transportation system from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

11 hours ago

A large prison fight at the Central Utah Correctional Facility on Monday night caused five hospital...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

5 prison inmates hospitalized after fight in Gunnison facility; Utah prisons on lockdown

A large prison fight at the Central Utah Correctional Facility on Monday night sent five inmates to the hospital and put two state prisons on lockdown.

11 hours ago

A screenshot of Salt Lake City police engaging with Nykon Brandon. (Salt Lake City Police)...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

One year on, still no ruling from DA on deaths of 2 Utahns held facedown in handcuffs

The KSL Investigators examine deaths of Utahns who died after being pinned facedown in police custody and why Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor says these sorts of investigations take time.

1 day ago

One of the cases were a driver ran a stop sign on a school bus. (Courtesy: Jordan School District)...

Dan Rascon

Drivers are ignoring stop signs on school buses, Jordan School District officials say

The Jordan School District is sending out a word of warning to drivers on the eve of its first official day back to school.

1 day ago

A line of storms rolls through Salt Lake Valley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Spenser Heaps/ Deseret...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Flood watches, wind advisories issued as Hilary’s remnants eke past Utah

Several flood and high wind advisories remain in effect throughout Utah most of Monday, and even into Tuesday, as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary move through parts of Utah.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Driver of SUV full of undocumented workers arrested in Utah for alleged human smuggling