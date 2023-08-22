Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #45 Mike Brown

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 45 is center Mike Brown.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Mike Brown’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 45 – Mike Brown

Acquired in a trade with the expansion Charlotte Hornets in 1988, Brown became the Jazz’s primary backup center behind Mark Eaton.

Over the next five seasons, Brown was a regular in the Jazz rotation providing steady minutes as a rebounder and defender.

The “Brown Bear” averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 18 minutes per game, while appearing in all 82 games during four of his five seasons with the Jazz.

Over his 11-year NBA run, Brown averaged 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while making 394 of his 626 career appearances in a Jazz uniform.



The Jazz traded Brown to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1993 in exchange for center Felton Spencer.

Brown would spend two seasons with the Timberwolves before making brief appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

After retiring, Brown served as a coach for the Las Vegas Slam, Roanoke Dazzle, and the Fayetteville Patriots of the Developmental League before joining the Chicago Bulls coaching staff during the 2007-08 season.

