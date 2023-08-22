On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #45 Mike Brown

Aug 22, 2023, 11:38 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 45 is center Mike Brown.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Mike Brown’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 45 – Mike Brown

Acquired in a trade with the expansion Charlotte Hornets in 1988, Brown became the Jazz’s primary backup center behind Mark Eaton.

Over the next five seasons, Brown was a regular in the Jazz rotation providing steady minutes as a rebounder and defender.

The “Brown Bear” averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 18 minutes per game, while appearing in all 82 games during four of his five seasons with the Jazz.

Over his 11-year NBA run, Brown averaged 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while making 394 of his 626 career appearances in a Jazz uniform.


The Jazz traded Brown to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1993 in exchange for center Felton Spencer.

Brown would spend two seasons with the Timberwolves before making brief appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

After retiring, Brown served as a coach for the Las Vegas Slam, Roanoke Dazzle, and the Fayetteville Patriots of the Developmental League before joining the Chicago Bulls coaching staff during the 2007-08 season.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Names Backup Quarterback To Close Out Fall Camp

BYU has established its quarterback depth chart entering the 2023 season.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Walker Kessler, Team USA At FIBA World Cup

The FIBA World Cup kicks off this week and fans will be eager to watch the top teams represent their countries on a global scale. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #9 Utah’s Lander Barton (Linebacker)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #9 is Utah's Lander Barton (LB). Throughout the summer...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Whittingham Discusses How Utah Will Manage Cam Rising, QB1 For Florida

Utah football has questions about quarterback Cam Rising's availability and who may start against Florida in the event of his absence.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Conference Realignment Means Longer Trips, Greater Costs For Traveling College Football Fans

Conference realignment promises to be a headache. College sports and the traveling fan are on course for a big reset in 2024.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens’ NFL-Record Preseason Winning Streak Ends With Loss To Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak ended at 24 with a loss to the Washington Commanders.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #45 Mike Brown