60 in 60: #9 Utah’s Lander Barton (Linebacker)

Aug 22, 2023, 1:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #9 is Utah’s Lander Barton (LB).

Utah’s Lander Barton

Barton is a sophomore linebacker from Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

 

At Brighton High School, Barton was named a High School All-American, invited to the All-American Bowl, was a two-time all-state first-team selection, a two-time all-region first-team, and earned the Region 6 MVP in 2020.

Coming out of high school, Barton was a four-star recruit, rated the No. 2 recruit in the state of Utah, and the No. 17 linebacker in the nation.

In his freshman season in 2022, Barton saw action in all 14 games (3 starts). He led all freshman Utes with 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Barton was named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team. He was also the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Barton’s two brothers, Mom, and Dad all played sports at the University of Utah.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Follow @kslsports...

