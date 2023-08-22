On The Site:
How To Watch Walker Kessler, Team USA At FIBA World Cup

Aug 22, 2023, 2:26 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The FIBA World Cup kicks off this weekend and basketball fans will be eager to watch the top international players represent their countries on a global scale.

Five Utah Jazz players will compete in the FIBA World Cup beginning with Lauri Markkanen and Finland facing a loaded Australian roster early Friday morning, before Walker Kessler and Team USA begin play on Saturday.

Here’s a look at Team USA’s schedule which tips off this weekend.

How Can You Watch The FIBA World Cup?

Team USA will be the easiest team to watch if you’re seeking the FIBA World Cup stateside.

ESPN2 will carry each game for Team USA beginning early Saturday morning and through group play.

Saturday, August 26 vs. New Zealand: 6:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2
Monday, August 28 vs. Greece: 6:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2
Wednesday, August 30 vs. Jordan: 2:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2

Kessler averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in three appearances for Team USA during the World Cup warmup games earlier this month.

Multiple Options To Steam FIBA World Cup

If fans are interested in watching the FIBA World Cup beyond the Team USA matchups they have multiple options to catch the games.

ESPN+ will carry every game during the tournament giving fans access to stream the games beginning Friday, August 25 through Sunday, September 10.

Fans can also subscribe to the website Courtside1891 to watch the games online. The cost to subscribe through the website is $9.99 (blackout restrictions may apply.)

When Do Jazz Players Play In The World Cup?

The Jazz are well represented at the World Cup with five players currently on the roster competing for their national teams.

Lauri Markkanen – Finland

Friday, August 25 vs. Australia: 2:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Sunday, August 25 vs. Japan: 6:10 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Tuesday, August 29 vs. Germany: 1:30 a.m. MST on ESPN+

Kelly Olynyk – Canada

Friday, August 25 vs. France: 7:30 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Sunday, August 27 vs. Lebanon: 3:45 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Tuesday, August 29 vs. Latvia: 7:30 a.m. MST on ESPN+

Jordan Clarkson – Philippines

Friday, August 25 vs. Dominican Republic: 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Sunday, August 27 vs. Angola: 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Tuesday, August 29 vs. Italy: 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+

Simone Fontecchio – Italy

Friday, August 25 vs. Angola: 2:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Sunday, August 27 vs. Dominican Republic: 2:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Tuesday, August 29 vs. Philippines: 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

