ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Police: Man fatally crashes into semitruck in Lehi

Aug 22, 2023, 3:54 PM

Police lights...

Fatal car crash in Elko, NV

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


LEHI, Utah — A 46-year-old man died after crashing into a semitruck that was parked on the side of the road Monday morning.

Lehi police told KSL that an Acura MDX rear-ended a semi hauling a forklift trailer at approximately 11 a.m. near Timpanogos Highway and 8800 West.

Police say the semitruck pulled over on the eastbound shoulder due to a blown-out tire.

The 46-year-old driver was declared dead on the scene. Police do not believe he was speeding before the crash.

Lehi police have not released the identity of the man.

Police: Man fatally crashes into semitruck in Lehi