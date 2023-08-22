Semi loses control on I-15 in 4-vehicle pileup

LAYTON, Utah — A semitrailer lost control on southbound Interstate 15 creating a four-vehicle crash with no serious injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Cam Roden said the collision, that happened on I-15 between Hill Field Road and Church Street, started when the truck driver lost control to his left. The driver claimed to have hydroplaned but Roden said there wasn’t much water on the road.

“We can’t confirm that,” Roden said.

Despite the pileup of cars, nobody involved in the crash was taken to a hospital.

The vehicles involved blocked the far left lane and the HOV lane causing slow traffic in the area. It is estimated the vehicles will be cleared at approximately 5:30 p.m.