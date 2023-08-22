On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Semi loses control on I-15 in 4-vehicle pileup

Aug 22, 2023, 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:23 pm

cars crashed into a semi on i-15...

A semi lost controle and four vehicles ended up in a pile on southbound I-15 in Latyon, Utah on Aug. 22, 2023. (UHP)

(UHP)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — A semitrailer lost control on southbound Interstate 15 creating a four-vehicle crash with no serious injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Cam Roden said the collision, that happened on I-15 between Hill Field Road and Church Street, started when the truck driver lost control to his left. The driver claimed to have hydroplaned but Roden said there wasn’t much water on the road.

“We can’t confirm that,” Roden said.

Despite the pileup of cars, nobody involved in the crash was taken to a hospital.

The vehicles involved blocked the far left lane and the HOV lane causing slow traffic in the area. It is estimated the vehicles will be cleared at approximately 5:30 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Utah Transit Authority Blue Line TRAX train in Midvale, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Pellet gun fired at TRAX train, suspect still wanted, police say

UTA said one of its TRAX trains was targeted with a pellet gun, causing delays Tuesday morning.

18 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images)...

KSL TV

5 steps parents can take to protect their kids online

Parents may be wondering how they can keep their students safe despite the threats they face on social media. These five simple steps will arm parents with the tools they need to protect their family online this year.

18 hours ago

Llobani Fedrico Figueroa (Salt Lake County)...

Mary Culbertson

Alleged Utah drug lord and 27 co-defendants arrested after three years in hiding

A Utah fugitive was arrested after hiding for three years. After being involved in a fatal crash, authorities identified him as the leader of a major drug trafficking organization in Utah.

18 hours ago

Guardsman Pass changing colors last fall...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

As Utah’s meteorological summer closes on a wet note, what’s in store for fall?

What started as a particularly dry summer in Utah, after a record-breaking snow collection season, has quickly changed over the past few weeks, and that trend could continue into fall, according to a long-range forecast published last week.

18 hours ago

FBI agents mark evidence at the scene of a June 2018 shooting near Randlett on the Uintah and Quray...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Fort Duchesne man found guilty in 2018 Indian reservation shooting death

A Fort Duchesne man was found guilty of murder in connection with a 2018 shooting death.

18 hours ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Police: Man fatally crashes into semitruck in Lehi

A 46-year-old man died after crashing into a semitruck that was parked on the side of the highway Monday morning.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Semi loses control on I-15 in 4-vehicle pileup